Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over ele...

Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election meddling

There are 2 comments on the The Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election meddling. In it, The Gazette reports that:

During a tense appearance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Tuesday that Moscow ever interferes in elections in other countries. Speaking during a joint news conference following talks at his Black Sea residence, Putin said accusations of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election were "simply rumors" that were being used as part of the political fight in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,369

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Merkel showing her brain drain

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 8 hrs ago
The article mistakenly says "U.S. Intelligence sources say they have definitive evidence of Russian meddling in the U.S. election." But U.S. authorities have not revealed any evidence. And the actual sources of the reporting are "Democrats" and the politically motivated media.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 265,957
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min VetnorsGate 1,525,062
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 11 min wondering 221,429
News Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr... 11 min USA Today 73
News Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall 13 min Rico from East Lo... 21
News US: American names 'unmasked' in 3,900 surveill... 19 min USA Today 2
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 24 min Newt Droppings 335
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 45 min Jose Hose 240,476
News Trump asks why American Civil War couldn't have... 1 hr Retribution 48
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC