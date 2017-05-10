There are on the The Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election meddling. In it, The Gazette reports that:

During a tense appearance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Tuesday that Moscow ever interferes in elections in other countries. Speaking during a joint news conference following talks at his Black Sea residence, Putin said accusations of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election were "simply rumors" that were being used as part of the political fight in Washington.

