Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election meddling
There are 2 comments on the The Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election meddling. In it, The Gazette reports that:
During a tense appearance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Tuesday that Moscow ever interferes in elections in other countries. Speaking during a joint news conference following talks at his Black Sea residence, Putin said accusations of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election were "simply rumors" that were being used as part of the political fight in Washington.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,369
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Merkel showing her brain drain
#2 8 hrs ago
The article mistakenly says "U.S. Intelligence sources say they have definitive evidence of Russian meddling in the U.S. election." But U.S. authorities have not revealed any evidence. And the actual sources of the reporting are "Democrats" and the politically motivated media.
