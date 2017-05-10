Protection from deportation revoked f...

Protection from deportation revoked for former cause celebre

There are 6 comments on the MDJonline.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Protection from deportation revoked for former cause celebre. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:

Federal authorities have revoked the protection from deportation granted to a Mexican woman who became a cause celebre in the debate over illegal immigration when she was a Georgia college student seven years ago.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,915

Goodby Hillary

#1 14 hrs ago
Now.....She's got a ticket to ride......

(sung to the Beatles tune)

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,802

Location hidden
#2 14 hrs ago
she is an illegal alien, obama is not in office so deport her as she should have been deported when found the first time. now she can go see her family in mexico where she belongs. hope she was given orders to never come back.

CraY CraY

Orange, CA

#3 14 hrs ago
Slow day at Topix

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,702

Las Vegas, NV

#5 9 hrs ago
What's the problem, she's a illegal alien with a deportation order on her, DEPORT HER. So she can join her family in Mexico, keeping families together.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,634

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 3 hrs ago
Well lady, if you don't like being deported MAYBE that's something you should have thought of before coming here ILLEGALLY.

Now ICE, the Border Patrol and other agencies can, as Bill Belichick would say "Do Your Job".

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,802

Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
just seen on the news about a so called minister who is an illegal alien crying about deportation orders. how does that work?

