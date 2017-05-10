Protection from deportation revoked for former cause celebre
Federal authorities have revoked the protection from deportation granted to a Mexican woman who became a cause celebre in the debate over illegal immigration when she was a Georgia college student seven years ago.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,915
Goodby Hillary
#1 14 hrs ago
Now.....She's got a ticket to ride......
(sung to the Beatles tune)
Since: Aug 11
12,802
Location hidden
#2 14 hrs ago
she is an illegal alien, obama is not in office so deport her as she should have been deported when found the first time. now she can go see her family in mexico where she belongs. hope she was given orders to never come back.
#3 14 hrs ago
Slow day at Topix
Since: Apr 10
10,702
#5 9 hrs ago
What's the problem, she's a illegal alien with a deportation order on her, DEPORT HER. So she can join her family in Mexico, keeping families together.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,634
#6 3 hrs ago
Well lady, if you don't like being deported MAYBE that's something you should have thought of before coming here ILLEGALLY.
Now ICE, the Border Patrol and other agencies can, as Bill Belichick would say "Do Your Job".
Since: Aug 11
12,802
Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
just seen on the news about a so called minister who is an illegal alien crying about deportation orders. how does that work?
