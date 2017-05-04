Prosecutors dropping 2 teens' charges...

Prosecutors dropping 2 teens' charges in school rape case

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

Prosecutors are dropping charges against two Hispanic teens accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in a restroom at a suburban Washington high school, a case cited by the White House as an example of why the president wants to crack down on illegal immigration. Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said at a Friday news conference that the rape and sex offense charges were being dropped after a "painstaking investigation" of the girl's claim that the two teens raped her in the bathroom at Rockville High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min Pres Donald J Trump 25,457
News 100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism... 6 min California Dreamen 339
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min RoxLo 1,526,613
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 16 min American Lady 266,495
News Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ... 17 min tomin cali 5
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 17 min Ms Sassy 950
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... 19 min tomin cali 7
News Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc... 27 min 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 140
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... 3 hr spocko 31
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,823,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC