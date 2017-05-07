Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron never held elected office
There are 5 comments on the News Herald story from 6 hrs ago, titled Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron never held elected office.
Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron never held elected office The former investment banker and economy minister easily beat off a challenge from anti-immigration nationalist Marine Le Pen. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: https://usat.ly/2pklfNJ Emmanuel Macron, winner of France's presidential election, says he will fight "the divisions" in the country after a campaign that laid bare the "anger, anxiety and doubts" of many voters.
#1 6 hrs ago
France ,although led by a pasty man, hopefully multi-racial, will i do believe rise as a modern world power and leader .Macron ,I do believe, will help bring Intellegence combined with real common sense ba k to European nationI .
I would not be at all surprised if futher deeper and sincere international investergations EXCLUDING the UNITED STATES's AND RUSSIA's PARTICIPATION. I believe that clear evidence will proove that both Trump & Putin were co-hearts deeply involved in the bombings and Terroristjc events happening in France..'INVESTIGATE'...I dare you.....
#2 5 hrs ago
The voiced conspiracy theories continuing to plant doubt and displeasure in Western exceptionalism are the same dark forces kidnapping young African girls and using them as barter for releasing terrorist monsters. They are the same demonic forces planting doubts about who performed the attacks of 9/11. The joining of those sick forces with the core Democrat leadership in America, or those rationalizing the violent attacks of extreme Islamic forces in France, Spain and Britain, is the same influence imposing tyrannical Leftists standards and a new Islamic invasion of Europe for decades. "Hoping" Islamic invaders will suddenly stop raping White women will not change the inherent barbarism of inferior races. Macron fooled the French into forgetting their recent history by altering some of his rhetoric to sound as if he cared about such matters. When the next horrific attacks from Muslim immigrants comes, the French may realize their error.
#3 4 hrs ago
France will soon be completely taken over. This election seals the deal.
#4 4 hrs ago
France has a built-in nuclear arsenal.
#5 2 hrs ago
Growing old is the pits
