Profile: France's new president Emman...

Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron never held elected office

There are 5 comments on the News Herald story from 6 hrs ago, titled Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron never held elected office. In it, News Herald reports that:

Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron never held elected office The former investment banker and economy minister easily beat off a challenge from anti-immigration nationalist Marine Le Pen. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: https://usat.ly/2pklfNJ Emmanuel Macron, winner of France's presidential election, says he will fight "the divisions" in the country after a campaign that laid bare the "anger, anxiety and doubts" of many voters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
FireyFellow44

United States

#1 6 hrs ago
France ,although led by a pasty man, hopefully multi-racial, will i do believe rise as a modern world power and leader .Macron ,I do believe, will help bring Intellegence combined with real common sense ba k to European nationI .
I would not be at all surprised if futher deeper and sincere international investergations EXCLUDING the UNITED STATES's AND RUSSIA's PARTICIPATION. I believe that clear evidence will proove that both Trump & Putin were co-hearts deeply involved in the bombings and Terroristjc events happening in France..'INVESTIGATE'...I dare you.....

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 5 hrs ago
The voiced conspiracy theories continuing to plant doubt and displeasure in Western exceptionalism are the same dark forces kidnapping young African girls and using them as barter for releasing terrorist monsters. They are the same demonic forces planting doubts about who performed the attacks of 9/11. The joining of those sick forces with the core Democrat leadership in America, or those rationalizing the violent attacks of extreme Islamic forces in France, Spain and Britain, is the same influence imposing tyrannical Leftists standards and a new Islamic invasion of Europe for decades. "Hoping" Islamic invaders will suddenly stop raping White women will not change the inherent barbarism of inferior races. Macron fooled the French into forgetting their recent history by altering some of his rhetoric to sound as if he cared about such matters. When the next horrific attacks from Muslim immigrants comes, the French may realize their error.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TRUMP 45

Dahlonega, GA

#3 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The voiced conspiracy theories continuing to plant doubt and displeasure in Western exceptionalism are the same dark forces kidnapping young African girls and using them as barter for releasing terrorist monsters. They are the same demonic forces planting doubts about who performed the attacks of 9/11. The joining of those sick forces with the core Democrat leadership in America, or those rationalizing the violent attacks of extreme Islamic forces in France, Spain and Britain, is the same influence imposing tyrannical Leftists standards and a new Islamic invasion of Europe for decades. "Hoping" Islamic invaders will suddenly stop raping White women will not change the inherent barbarism of inferior races. Macron fooled the French into forgetting their recent history by altering some of his rhetoric to sound as if he cared about such matters. When the next horrific attacks from Muslim immigrants comes, the French may realize their error.
France will soon be completely taken over. This election seals the deal.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TRUMP 45

Dahlonega, GA

#4 4 hrs ago
France has a built-in nuclear arsenal.

www.bing.com/search...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
King George Criminals

Washington, DC

#5 2 hrs ago
Growing old is the pits

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min UIdiotRaceMAKEWOR... 240,594
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 5 min Quirky 992
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... 8 min UIdiotRaceMAKEWOR... 91
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 9 min Gotti 588
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min UIdiotRaceMAKEWOR... 1,526,880
News Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13) 22 min Man Of Mayhem 8
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 40 min The Doctor 25,462
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 1 hr Dr Reker s Bellhop 51
News Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc... 1 hr UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 208
News US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym... 5 hr joe 61
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,852,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC