There are on the News Herald story from 6 hrs ago, titled Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron never held elected office. In it, News Herald reports that:

Profile: France's new president Emmanuel Macron never held elected office The former investment banker and economy minister easily beat off a challenge from anti-immigration nationalist Marine Le Pen. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: https://usat.ly/2pklfNJ Emmanuel Macron, winner of France's presidential election, says he will fight "the divisions" in the country after a campaign that laid bare the "anger, anxiety and doubts" of many voters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Herald.