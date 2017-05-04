Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid
Cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid will give states the freedom to tailor the program to suit their needs, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Sunday, as he defended a narrowly passed House bill that aims to undo parts of the health care law enacted by the previous administration. The bill's passage buoyed President Donald Trump, but the measure appeared headed for an overhaul in the Senate.
#2 8 hrs ago
According to the CBO, the OBAMACARE cuts to Medicare included:
A $260 billion payment cut for hospital services.
A $39 billion payment cut for skilled nursing services.
A $17 billion payment cut for hospice services.
A $66 billion payment cut for home health services.
A $33 billion payment cut for all other services.
A $156 billion cut in payment rates in Medicare Advantage
#3 5 hrs ago
Soeone shold ct their health needs.This is not the answer, will st ake things worse!
#4 4 hrs ago
The Senate isn't even going to vote on the GOP's POS so-called 'Healthcare Bill' and has already convened a 12 member panel to write its own.
#5 4 hrs ago
I hope it helps all minorities too
#6 2 hrs ago
I hope it helps Americans, regardless of ethnicity.
#7 2 hrs ago
RustyS ;) according or Honda accord???? ;-000h, Cold Wor second part is NOW;)
#8 2 hrs ago
Soso security and pension are done! & IRA and 401k to start,,, MedicAID will be gone & Medicare & and TrumperCare for now, will be iCare liked iPhone! ;)
E. Pluribus Unum#!!!!!!!!!
