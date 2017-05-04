Price defends cutting nearly $1 trill...

Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid

There are 7 comments on the Newms360.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid will give states the freedom to tailor the program to suit their needs, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Sunday, as he defended a narrowly passed House bill that aims to undo parts of the health care law enacted by the previous administration. The bill's passage buoyed President Donald Trump, but the measure appeared headed for an overhaul in the Senate.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,229

The Left Coast

#2 8 hrs ago
According to the CBO, the OBAMACARE cuts to Medicare included:

A $260 billion payment cut for hospital services.
A $39 billion payment cut for skilled nursing services.
A $17 billion payment cut for hospice services.
A $66 billion payment cut for home health services.
A $33 billion payment cut for all other services.
A $156 billion cut in payment rates in Medicare Advantage
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Suezanne

Since: Dec 09

12,750

Location hidden
#3 5 hrs ago
Soeone shold ct their health needs.This is not the answer, will st ake things worse!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 4 hrs ago
The Senate isn't even going to vote on the GOP's POS so-called 'Healthcare Bill' and has already convened a 12 member panel to write its own.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Autistic mormon

Louisville, CO

#5 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
The Senate isn't even going to vote on the GOP's POS so-called 'Healthcare Bill' and has already convened a 12 member panel to write its own.
I hope it helps all minorities too
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 2 hrs ago
Autistic mormon wrote:
<quoted text>

I hope it helps all minorities too
I hope it helps Americans, regardless of ethnicity.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#7 2 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
According to the CBO, the OBAMACARE cuts to Medicare included:

A $260 billion payment cut for hospital services.
A $39 billion payment cut for skilled nursing services.
A $17 billion payment cut for hospice services.
A $66 billion payment cut for home health services.
A $33 billion payment cut for all other services.
A $156 billion cut in payment rates in Medicare Advantage
RustyS ;) according or Honda accord???? ;-000h, Cold Wor second part is NOW;)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#8 2 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
According to the CBO, the OBAMACARE cuts to Medicare included:

A $260 billion payment cut for hospital services.
A $39 billion payment cut for skilled nursing services.
A $17 billion payment cut for hospice services.
A $66 billion payment cut for home health services.
A $33 billion payment cut for all other services.
A $156 billion cut in payment rates in Medicare Advantage
Soso security and pension are done! & IRA and 401k to start,,, MedicAID will be gone & Medicare & and TrumperCare for now, will be iCare liked iPhone! ;)

E. Pluribus Unum#!!!!!!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min NotSoDivineMsM 266,760
News Trump says we need a government shutdown. Here'... 4 min tomin cali 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Ms Sassy 1,527,220
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 8 min Ms Sassy 585
News Liberal Judges Releasing Illegal Alien Criminal... 9 min UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 2
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... 14 min tomin cali 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 24 min UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 314,097
News Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc... 40 min Dr Reker s Bellhop 205
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... 1 hr UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 85
News Candidate for Army secretary withdraws amid hea... 1 hr Dr Reker s Bellhop 22
News US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym... 2 hr joe 61
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC