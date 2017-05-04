There are on the Newms360.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid will give states the freedom to tailor the program to suit their needs, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Sunday, as he defended a narrowly passed House bill that aims to undo parts of the health care law enacted by the previous administration. The bill's passage buoyed President Donald Trump, but the measure appeared headed for an overhaul in the Senate.

