Presidenta s 2018 budget to include paid family leave
There are 7 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 11 hrs ago, titled Presidenta s 2018 budget to include paid family leave.
President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal will require states to provide paid family leave programs, a senior budget official said Thursday. The official said the budget - set to be released Tuesday - will include a plan to provide six weeks of paid leave to new mothers, fathers and adoptive parents.
Since: Mar 09
11,258
The Left Coast
#1 3 hrs ago
to provide paid maternity leave, which Trump adopted at the urging of his daughter Ivanka.
Who does she think she is, sticking her nose in women's business. If Ivanka is for it it must be completely wrong.
#2 3 hrs ago
If Trump proposed it the Democrats will "resist" it. I am sure that the Democrats will complain that paid maternity leave will only be granted to people that actually have a job.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,654
#3 2 hrs ago
"Under the plan, states would be required to provide leave payments through existing unemployment insurance programs and would have to identify cuts or tax hikes, as needed, to cover the costs."
Non starter.
The left won't agree to "spending cuts" now, what makes you think they'll agree to any even with this? The right won't endorse tax hikes either, especially to pay for another entitlement program.
And from a personal note, no way in hell do I think my taxes should be raised because someone wants to take "paid leave" as opposed to taking vacation time. That should be left up to employers to decide if they wish to offer that as an additional benefit. It's NOT something the government needs to be sticking it's nose into.
United States
#4 2 hrs ago
Incorrect. Liberals have been proposing this for some time.
You DO realize that on certain issues, Trump is more like liberals than he is the alt-right, don't you?
And thanks to Obama, that's most of the people in the US who want or need a job (unemployment down to 4.5%).
#5 1 hr ago
He's just being a traditional Republican and ally of the Church. They want married people to be rewarded by the state for not being a flight risk in the company.
For the rest of us, particularly us single people, it means that we're paying for other peoples bad decisions. If people had a living wage, they could afford leave time. If we didn't depend on duel incomes we wouldn't need the leave time.
When I say it's about jobs, I really mean it. LOTS more jobs than they currently find acceptable. Trump has betrayed his voters. It's that simple. I sure hope the Dems got a better candidate but I'm sure it will be Hillary in 2020 ANY...ANY.... EVERY WAY!!! The autistics can't bear to eat anything other than mom's cooking. They'll cry if you try to force them to.
#6 1 hr ago
It is an incentive to interest women in keeping their jobs, and takeing care of their children. Yes, there are mothers that actually work. Imagine that.
#7 49 min ago
From the article it seems financing would be up to the states.
If states want to add maternity leave unemployment insurance as optional premium then I am all for it. This gives people the option and puts the cost those that actually use it.
