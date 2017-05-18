There are on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 11 hrs ago, titled Presidenta s 2018 budget to include paid family leave. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal will require states to provide paid family leave programs, a senior budget official said Thursday. The official said the budget - set to be released Tuesday - will include a plan to provide six weeks of paid leave to new mothers, fathers and adoptive parents.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.