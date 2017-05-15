President Trump Expected to Name Callista Gingrich as U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican
The Trump administration has tapped the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to be the next U.S. ambassador to the Vatican. Two people with direct knowledge of the discussions said President Donald Trump will nominate Callista Gingrich for the post.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,654
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Well I've met Pelosi, and that ain't no Pelosi.
United States
#2 7 hrs ago
The current Pope seems to be chill about folks involved with divorce, but what about the rest of the folks that she will have to interact with?
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,068
Location hidden
#3 3 hrs ago
Trump is also about to name Sarah Palin to head The National Science Foundation.
