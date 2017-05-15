President Trump Expected to Name Call...

President Trump Expected to Name Callista Gingrich as U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican

There are 3 comments on the TIME.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled President Trump Expected to Name Callista Gingrich as U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican. In it, TIME.com reports that:

The Trump administration has tapped the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to be the next U.S. ambassador to the Vatican. Two people with direct knowledge of the discussions said President Donald Trump will nominate Callista Gingrich for the post.

CodeTalker

Well I've met Pelosi, and that ain't no Pelosi.

Just Saying

The current Pope seems to be chill about folks involved with divorce, but what about the rest of the folks that she will have to interact with?

Lawrence Wolf

Trump is also about to name Sarah Palin to head The National Science Foundation.

