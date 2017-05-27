President of NYC Young Democrats Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
A leading young Democrat and de Blasio administration employee has a secret taste for sickening kiddie porn that involves baby girls as young as 6 months old , court papers revealed Friday. Jacob Schwartz, 29, was busted for allegedly keeping more than 3,000 disgusting images and 89 videos on a laptop after downloading the filth from the internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 min
|huntcoyotes
|2,873
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|3 min
|Retired SOF
|98
|Hillary Clinton Calls Third Party Voters 'Crazy...
|3 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|5
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Calvin_Coolish
|270,580
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Realtime
|1,536,144
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|10 min
|Truth
|25,638
|Flynn invokes 5th Amendment, refuses to comply ...
|13 min
|Retired SOF
|51
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|Justice Dale
|240,940
|Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr...
|3 hr
|spud
|41
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC