Police: Michigan Guest Worker Accused Of Rape Has Fled The Country

There are 3 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 15 hrs ago, titled Police: Michigan Guest Worker Accused Of Rape Has Fled The Country. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

A dual Bangladeshi-Canadian citizen accused of raping a University of Michigan student has likely fled the country, according to Ann Arbor police. Shams Tabriz, a 30-year-old electrical engineer who was living in the U.S. on a guest worker visa originally skipped a probable cause hearing May 18. At the time, he was free on a 10 percent of $200,000 surety bond Magistrate Elisha Fink set at his May 9 arraignment.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#1 6 hrs ago
BLOOMBERG: TRUMP ALREADY HEADED TO RE-ELECTION.....Yep, Obama's actions are great for Trump.
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 6 hrs ago
Unless there was actual physical evidence associated to the alleged rape, the bond set was too high and would only support an accused to doubt the honesty and fairness of a system overly affected by females pooling their stories. It doesn't make sense, that three women wouldn't have been able to bash this guy's brains and call the police as he was subdued. Thus, some form of deviant vindictiveness seems at play. For a magistrate to set a disadvantaging bond implies the same type of dishonest bond setting and percentage fees by courts and jails (even if the accused is acquitted) we see in many parts of the country.
RustyS

The Left Coast

#3 4 hrs ago
Thank God for Canadian sanctuary cities
Chicago, IL

