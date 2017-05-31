Police: Michigan Guest Worker Accused Of Rape Has Fled The Country
There are 3 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 15 hrs ago, titled Police: Michigan Guest Worker Accused Of Rape Has Fled The Country. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
A dual Bangladeshi-Canadian citizen accused of raping a University of Michigan student has likely fled the country, according to Ann Arbor police. Shams Tabriz, a 30-year-old electrical engineer who was living in the U.S. on a guest worker visa originally skipped a probable cause hearing May 18. At the time, he was free on a 10 percent of $200,000 surety bond Magistrate Elisha Fink set at his May 9 arraignment.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,197
Location hidden
|
#1 6 hrs ago
BLOOMBERG: TRUMP ALREADY HEADED TO RE-ELECTION.....Yep, Obama's actions are great for Trump.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Unless there was actual physical evidence associated to the alleged rape, the bond set was too high and would only support an accused to doubt the honesty and fairness of a system overly affected by females pooling their stories. It doesn't make sense, that three women wouldn't have been able to bash this guy's brains and call the police as he was subdued. Thus, some form of deviant vindictiveness seems at play. For a magistrate to set a disadvantaging bond implies the same type of dishonest bond setting and percentage fees by courts and jails (even if the accused is acquitted) we see in many parts of the country.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,300
The Left Coast
|
#3 4 hrs ago
Thank God for Canadian sanctuary cities
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,537,832
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|WOW
|271,107
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|10 min
|TomInElPaso
|25,768
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|15 min
|True Christian wi...
|84,735
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|18 min
|Other things to t...
|516
|"Democrats take them for granted": Black women ...
|19 min
|Red Crosse
|5
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|20 min
|Go Trump
|3,324
|Our President, the Little Big Man
|22 min
|Kind of Funny
|25
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|40 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|241,032
|Kathy Griffin
|3 hr
|Marine Corp Pat
|47
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC