Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics after funding cut

There are 9 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics after funding cut. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Planned Parenthood on Thursday announced it will close four of its 12 clinics in Iowa, after the new Republican-led Legislature cut its state funding this year. Local affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said the closings will hurt access to reproductive health care in Iowa, especially in rural areas.

Suezanne

#1 14 hrs ago
This is not good, hopefully they will get funding soon so they can reopen.

Chicagoan by Birth

Mishawaka, IN

#2 12 hrs ago
Suezanne wrote:
This is not good, hopefully they will get funding soon so they can reopen.
So they can continue to legally kill human beings. No, keep them closed.

Retired SOF

“MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!”

#3 12 hrs ago
NO TAX PAYER MONEY!

Sorosing On

Washington, DC

#4 11 hrs ago
Great more welfare babies

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#5 9 hrs ago
Things continue to get better for the little, innocent humans. Democrats are now starting to brag about their little murders in response.

Michael

Battle Creek, MI

#6 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Things continue to get better for the little, innocent humans. Democrats are now starting to brag about their little murders in response.
Babies are about to have their revenge!

RustyS

#8 1 hr ago
Very easy solution, stop using tax dollars for abortions. This is a simple case of liberals saying if we can't provide abortions, we won't provide any care.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#9 1 hr ago
Sorosing On wrote:
Great more welfare babies
Yes, Abortions were made legal to minimize the number of blacks and welfare until the left found that they could make a plantation out of section 8 housing and garner votes.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#10 1 hr ago
Suezanne wrote:
This is not good, hopefully they will get funding soon so they can reopen.
If they were as great as the left says they are, why can't they survive on the open market. Answer, there is no real demand for killing babies except the to the poor, the amoral and the illiterate.

