Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics after funding cut
Planned Parenthood on Thursday announced it will close four of its 12 clinics in Iowa, after the new Republican-led Legislature cut its state funding this year. Local affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said the closings will hurt access to reproductive health care in Iowa, especially in rural areas.
#1 14 hrs ago
This is not good, hopefully they will get funding soon so they can reopen.
#2 12 hrs ago
So they can continue to legally kill human beings. No, keep them closed.
“MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!”
#3 12 hrs ago
NO TAX PAYER MONEY!
#4 11 hrs ago
Great more welfare babies
#5 9 hrs ago
Things continue to get better for the little, innocent humans. Democrats are now starting to brag about their little murders in response.
#6 9 hrs ago
Babies are about to have their revenge!
#8 1 hr ago
Very easy solution, stop using tax dollars for abortions. This is a simple case of liberals saying if we can't provide abortions, we won't provide any care.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#9 1 hr ago
Yes, Abortions were made legal to minimize the number of blacks and welfare until the left found that they could make a plantation out of section 8 housing and garner votes.
#10 1 hr ago
If they were as great as the left says they are, why can't they survive on the open market. Answer, there is no real demand for killing babies except the to the poor, the amoral and the illiterate.
