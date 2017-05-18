There are on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics after funding cut. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Planned Parenthood on Thursday announced it will close four of its 12 clinics in Iowa, after the new Republican-led Legislature cut its state funding this year. Local affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said the closings will hurt access to reproductive health care in Iowa, especially in rural areas.

