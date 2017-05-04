Perdue recalls chicken sausage links ...

Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plastic sightings

Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plastic sightings

Chicken sausage products that might contain bits of plastic are being recalled by Perdue Foods, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday. Three consumers have complained of finding blue plastic in sausage links, the USDA said.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,229

The Left Coast

#1 10 hrs ago
Organic plastic? What will they think up next?
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 8 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Organic plastic? What will they think up next?
Compassionate "conservatism"
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,229

The Left Coast

#3 6 hrs ago
I thought 'organic' chickens volunteered.
Chicago, IL

