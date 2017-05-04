Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plastic sightings
Chicken sausage products that might contain bits of plastic are being recalled by Perdue Foods, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday. Three consumers have complained of finding blue plastic in sausage links, the USDA said.
Since: Mar 09
11,229
The Left Coast
#1 10 hrs ago
Organic plastic? What will they think up next?
#2 8 hrs ago
Compassionate "conservatism"
Since: Mar 09
11,229
The Left Coast
#3 6 hrs ago
I thought 'organic' chickens volunteered.
