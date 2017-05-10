Pence rides horse around Montana coal...

There are 3 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, leads GOP rally. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Vice President Mike Pence tours the Westmoreland Coal Company's Absaloka Mine with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, right, and Senator Steve Daines, second right, on the Crow Indian Reservation near Hardin, Mont., Friday, May 12, 2017. Pence will headline an evening rally in support of Republican Greg Gianforte, who is seeking the state's only congressional seat.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
Quaint. Less horse riding, more jobs.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,618

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Quaint. Less horse riding, more jobs.
Lowest Jobless Claims Since 1988. Pity you prattle on with out the ability to read.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 6 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Lowest Jobless Claims Since 1988. Pity you prattle on with out the ability to read.
That 44th President of the United States of America Barack Obama did an amazing job making America great again the last 8 years, I'll agree with you there.

Chicago, IL

