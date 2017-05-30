Our President, the Little Big Man

Our President, the Little Big Man

There are 23 comments on the The Nation story from 12 hrs ago, titled Our President, the Little Big Man. In it, The Nation reports that:

He's huge. Outsized. He fills the news hole at any moment of any day. His over-tanned face glows unceasingly in living rooms across America.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 11 hrs ago
Keep up the good work Mr. President. You're doing a great job. No other official has been put through the wringer, like you have. And none has emerged looking as good as you do. You've my vote in the 2020 election.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 11 hrs ago
It looks like Trump succeeded where every President before him failed ... he managed to unite all of Europe. Only problem is -- Europe has united against him.
It can reasonably be said that our Dear Leader is now the most ridiculed man on the planet. In fact, he may well be the most ridiculed man in history. For a preening narcissist who takes himself terribly seriously, being the butt of the joke heard round the world has got to hurt.
The handpicked assortment of craven nitwits and supplicants that he has surrounded himself with have valiantly tried to insulate him from the derision. But they’re only human. Your heart must go out to the ones doing the heavy lifting: Banty Sean Spicer, the M. C. Escher of the English language.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 11 hrs ago
It might be a bit more interesting if Democrats had a program to offer, instead of just bitching about someone that does have one. It's bitch bitch bitch from the Democrats and then silence when we're waiting to hear alternatives. And the Democrats are wondering why they lost the election. And they'll be wondering right into another loss in 2020.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,737

Casper, WY

#4 10 hrs ago
Pray for President Trump & pray for the peace of Jerusalem!

anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#5 10 hrs ago
I thought it might be a movie reference, but no, it's just more empty put-downs.

anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#6 10 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
Pray for President Trump & pray for the peace of Jerusalem!
Have a ball on your rapture. Anything we can to to help you along?

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,737

Casper, WY

#7 10 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Have a ball on your rapture. Anything we can to to help you along?
Once treasonous usurper Obama is put in place at the head of the UN things will be moving along to Jesus's return. The Rapture will occur seven-years before the Messiah's return.
Remember that and do not take the Mark of the Beast!
OR get saved now and avoid the whole Tribulation!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,517

Location hidden
#8 9 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Keep up the good work Mr. President. You're doing a great job. No other official has been put through the wringer, like you have. And none has emerged looking as good as you do. You've my vote in the 2020 election.
Somewhere there is a bald orangutan.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,517

Location hidden
#9 9 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
Pray for President Trump & pray for the peace of Jerusalem!
I pray for the bats returning to your belfry.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#10 9 hrs ago
Would you believe the "has been" Hillary Clinton is crying again today over election loss. And she said it was not due to anything she said. She's right on that. She lost because she nothing to say. And she actually blames the NY Times and the Washington Post who cood who how wonderful she was. Then of course she chirps about Russian collusion. Geez! If the Russians have that much influence, I'll use it if I run for office. Whom do I call?

True Story

United States

#11 9 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Somewhere there is a bald orangutan.
Shave your butt again Larry?

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,737

Casper, WY

#12 8 hrs ago
That sick, criminal, lesbian, commie, witch HRC lost for the following reasons:
Some states have Voter-ID where Democrats & illegals could not vote repeatedly.
Jill Stein took a pretty good chunk of the LGBQT & sometimes Y crowd.
The end of the final debate when Trump claimed he would protect our Second Amendment & try to end legalized abortion.
The global-elite want civil war and think President Trump will cause it like Lincoln did.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,517

Location hidden
#13 6 hrs ago
True Story wrote:
<quoted text> Shave your butt again Larry?
Clever quips are not your forte.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,517

Location hidden
#14 6 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
That sick, criminal, lesbian, commie, witch HRC lost for the following reasons:
Some states have Voter-ID where Democrats & illegals could not vote repeatedly.
Jill Stein took a pretty good chunk of the LGBQT & sometimes Y crowd.
The end of the final debate when Trump claimed he would protect our Second Amendment & try to end legalized abortion.
The global-elite want civil war and think President Trump will cause it like Lincoln did.
Over which tooth are you receiving these communiques?

UMORONRACEUMAKEW ORLDPEACE

Los Angeles, CA

#15 6 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
It looks like Trump succeeded where every President before him failed ... he managed to unite all of Europe. Only problem is -- Europe has united against him.
It can reasonably be said that our Dear Leader is now the most ridiculed man on the planet. In fact, he may well be the most ridiculed man in history. For a preening narcissist who takes himself terribly seriously, being the butt of the joke heard round the world has got to hurt.
The handpicked assortment of craven nitwits and supplicants that he has surrounded himself with have valiantly tried to insulate him from the derision. But they’re only human. Your heart must go out to the ones doing the heavy lifting: Banty Sean Spicer, the M. C. Escher of the English language.
Actually the world have no Respect for a NERO!

UMORONRACEUMAKEW ORLDPEACE

Los Angeles, CA

#16 6 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
Pray for President Trump & pray for the peace of Jerusalem!
Sorry to say , they all part of the Deep State!

True Story

United States

#17 6 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Clever quips are not your forte.
Yeah well brain power is not yours...

Judged:

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,517

Location hidden
#18 6 hrs ago
True Story wrote:
<quoted text> Yeah well brain power is not yours...
Yeah, well your muddah cleans urinals at the Municipal Toilets!

True Story

United States

#20 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Yeah, well your muddah cleans urinals at the Municipal Toilets!
True Story Butt Breath... She Did...but...she's been dead since 2004.

At least my ma worked her ass off cleaning toilets, desks, rooms, floors..
My Ma did every thing she could for her kids and didn't take a dime from the government besides what she paid in for god knows how many years.

Yours...Doubtful knowing the welfare case you are.

Judged:

Quirky

Henderson, CO

#21 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Somewhere there is a bald orangutan.
The Ape in Heals looks more like one .

This B!ch should be arrested .

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Gnt59Sgf3g
