Our President, the Little Big Man
There are 23 comments on the The Nation story from 12 hrs ago, titled Our President, the Little Big Man. In it, The Nation reports that:
He's huge. Outsized. He fills the news hole at any moment of any day. His over-tanned face glows unceasingly in living rooms across America.
#1 11 hrs ago
Keep up the good work Mr. President. You're doing a great job. No other official has been put through the wringer, like you have. And none has emerged looking as good as you do. You've my vote in the 2020 election.
#2 11 hrs ago
It looks like Trump succeeded where every President before him failed ... he managed to unite all of Europe. Only problem is -- Europe has united against him.
It can reasonably be said that our Dear Leader is now the most ridiculed man on the planet. In fact, he may well be the most ridiculed man in history. For a preening narcissist who takes himself terribly seriously, being the butt of the joke heard round the world has got to hurt.
The handpicked assortment of craven nitwits and supplicants that he has surrounded himself with have valiantly tried to insulate him from the derision. But they’re only human. Your heart must go out to the ones doing the heavy lifting: Banty Sean Spicer, the M. C. Escher of the English language.
#3 11 hrs ago
It might be a bit more interesting if Democrats had a program to offer, instead of just bitching about someone that does have one. It's bitch bitch bitch from the Democrats and then silence when we're waiting to hear alternatives. And the Democrats are wondering why they lost the election. And they'll be wondering right into another loss in 2020.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,737
#4 10 hrs ago
Pray for President Trump & pray for the peace of Jerusalem!
#5 10 hrs ago
I thought it might be a movie reference, but no, it's just more empty put-downs.
#6 10 hrs ago
Have a ball on your rapture. Anything we can to to help you along?
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,737
#7 10 hrs ago
Once treasonous usurper Obama is put in place at the head of the UN things will be moving along to Jesus's return. The Rapture will occur seven-years before the Messiah's return.
Remember that and do not take the Mark of the Beast!
OR get saved now and avoid the whole Tribulation!
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,517
Location hidden
#8 9 hrs ago
Somewhere there is a bald orangutan.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,517
Location hidden
#9 9 hrs ago
I pray for the bats returning to your belfry.
#10 9 hrs ago
Would you believe the "has been" Hillary Clinton is crying again today over election loss. And she said it was not due to anything she said. She's right on that. She lost because she nothing to say. And she actually blames the NY Times and the Washington Post who cood who how wonderful she was. Then of course she chirps about Russian collusion. Geez! If the Russians have that much influence, I'll use it if I run for office. Whom do I call?
United States
#11 9 hrs ago
Shave your butt again Larry?
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,737
#12 8 hrs ago
That sick, criminal, lesbian, commie, witch HRC lost for the following reasons:
Some states have Voter-ID where Democrats & illegals could not vote repeatedly.
Jill Stein took a pretty good chunk of the LGBQT & sometimes Y crowd.
The end of the final debate when Trump claimed he would protect our Second Amendment & try to end legalized abortion.
The global-elite want civil war and think President Trump will cause it like Lincoln did.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,517
Location hidden
#13 6 hrs ago
Clever quips are not your forte.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,517
Location hidden
#14 6 hrs ago
Over which tooth are you receiving these communiques?
#15 6 hrs ago
Actually the world have no Respect for a NERO!
#16 6 hrs ago
Sorry to say , they all part of the Deep State!
United States
#17 6 hrs ago
Yeah well brain power is not yours...
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,517
Location hidden
#18 6 hrs ago
Yeah, well your muddah cleans urinals at the Municipal Toilets!
United States
#20 5 hrs ago
True Story Butt Breath... She Did...but...she's been dead since 2004.
At least my ma worked her ass off cleaning toilets, desks, rooms, floors..
My Ma did every thing she could for her kids and didn't take a dime from the government besides what she paid in for god knows how many years.
Yours...Doubtful knowing the welfare case you are.
#21 5 hrs ago
The Ape in Heals looks more like one .
This B!ch should be arrested .
|
