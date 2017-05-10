Oregon man who threatened to kill Oba...

There are 2 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 18 hrs ago, titled Oregon man who threatened to kill Obama gets prison time.

An Oregon man who made threats to kill former President Barack Obama over social media will serve five years in federal prison. The Mail Tribune reported Friday that U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane sentenced 62-year-old John Roos of Medford to 63 months in prison.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Treasonous usurpers like BHO must be tried before being sent to Federal Prison and a firing squad can be properly assembled. Bathhouse Barry Soetoro is a complete fraud and no punishment, known to man, will serve him justice. Thankfully God has a lake of fire for Obama's eternal reward.

RustyS

So Madonna may be doing some time.

