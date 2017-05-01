Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum
There are 7 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,211
The Left Coast
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Michelle will have her own 'Now that we're filthy rich, I'm finally proud of America wing'. No American flags will be allowed.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,361
Location hidden
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Obama and Michele set up a Clinton like front for speech money and paybacks. Can emails be far behind or influence pedaling be far behind.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#3 3 hrs ago
I'm sure they had that lined up before they were kicked out of government housing.
|
Since: Apr 09
21,256
Location hidden
|
#4 3 hrs ago
They are private citizens...exactly what influence would they be pedaling?
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,361
Location hidden
|
#5 3 hrs ago
They have so much to be proud of in the black community. Supplying ammunition.
Baltimore Mayor: Murder Is Out Of Control...
Chicago nearing 200 homicides this year...
|
#6 16 min ago
That's what independent American citizens do, pursue economic opportunities with their talent and efforts.
Why have you neglected to improve your economic lot with self effort?
Obama's speeches will be a revenue producer that could rival small countries and exceed any retired two term president in the history of the United States
|
#7 10 min ago
I'd reason that the black community lives far better and is more accomplished than you are exposed to with you economic pursuits.
Thus your reason to resent members and the black community who don't reside in slums or those rusted out trailer parks that you are resigned too.
|
|
