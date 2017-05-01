Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss pl...

Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum

There are 7 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,211

The Left Coast

#1 3 hrs ago
Michelle will have her own 'Now that we're filthy rich, I'm finally proud of America wing'. No American flags will be allowed.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,361

Location hidden
#2 3 hrs ago
Obama and Michele set up a Clinton like front for speech money and paybacks. Can emails be far behind or influence pedaling be far behind.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#3 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Obama and Michele set up a Clinton like front for speech money and paybacks. Can emails be far behind or influence pedaling be far behind.
I'm sure they had that lined up before they were kicked out of government housing.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,256

Location hidden
#4 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Obama and Michele set up a Clinton like front for speech money and paybacks. Can emails be far behind or influence pedaling be far behind.
They are private citizens...exactly what influence would they be pedaling?

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,361

Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
joe wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm sure they had that lined up before they were kicked out of government housing.
They have so much to be proud of in the black community. Supplying ammunition.

Baltimore Mayor: Murder Is Out Of Control...

Chicago nearing 200 homicides this year...

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#6 16 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Obama and Michele set up a Clinton like front for speech money and paybacks. Can emails be far behind or influence pedaling be far behind.
That's what independent American citizens do, pursue economic opportunities with their talent and efforts.

Why have you neglected to improve your economic lot with self effort?

Obama's speeches will be a revenue producer that could rival small countries and exceed any retired two term president in the history of the United States
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#7 10 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>They have so much to be proud of in the black community. Supplying ammunition.

Baltimore Mayor: Murder Is Out Of Control...

Chicago nearing 200 homicides this year...
I'd reason that the black community lives far better and is more accomplished than you are exposed to with you economic pursuits.

Thus your reason to resent members and the black community who don't reside in slums or those rusted out trailer parks that you are resigned too.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,524,804
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Trump Is Failure 265,903
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... 4 min BHM5267 1
News At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i... 4 min joe 87
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 9 min Dee Dee Dee 416
News To right their political ship, Democrats need t... 10 min Xstain Spot Remover 3
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... 14 min Xstain Spot Remover 2
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 24 min CodeTalker 299
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Coffee Party 240,462
News White House refuses to hand over documents to F... 1 hr spud 291
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC