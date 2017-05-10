Obama starts defining his new role in...

Obama starts defining his new role in the age of Trump

After dropping out of sight for a pair of glamorous island getaways, Mr Obama is emerging for a series of paid and unpaid speeches, drawing sharp contrasts with Mr Trump even as he avoids saying the new president's name. He is wielding his influence overseas, offering his support for some of the international political candidates who are clamouring for his endorsement.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,495

Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
Trouble Maker and Organizer in chief.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 9 hrs ago
There's really nothing useful for Obama, except maybe head of the NAACP. Maybe Elizabeth Warren or Sally Yates could use him for their run. But Hillary tried to use him and blundered. And the nation has tired of the Obama novelty of attacking law enforcement, and his castigating the White male for all that's wrong in the nation........Yawn.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 8 hrs ago
In the age of Trump, truth no longer matters!

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,210

NYC

#4 7 hrs ago
Clearly, Obama was defeated with the criminal Hillary and his self-destruction agenda is being erased one after the other by trump and the GOP to save America from globalist, Jihadist America hater liar named Barack Hussein Obama and his Iranian agenda. Obama brought anarchy and chaos to America as Jihadist Mozlem brother scholar who pushed the Iranian nukes superpower and ISIS caliphate against America and Israel that he hates. Obama speeches are pushing the Iranian regime agenda aiming at a coup against President Trump. Obama speeches are incitement against America aiming at its self-destruction as ordered by Khomeini. Obama should shut up and go away to Iran where he belongs.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,630

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 7 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
In the age of Trump, truth no longer matters!
Oh that's right, Obama NEVER lied....

Oh wait.....

http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/artic...

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#6 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Trouble Maker and Organizer in chief.
All American citizens have a birthright to an opinion and the free expression of those opinions.

Is that an inalienable right Republicans want to crush?

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#7 7 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Clearly, Obama was defeated with the criminal Hillary and his self-destruction agenda is being erased one after the other by trump and the GOP to save America from globalist, Jihadist America hater liar named Barack Hussein Obama and his Iranian agenda. Obama brought anarchy and chaos to America as Jihadist Mozlem brother scholar who pushed the Iranian nukes superpower and ISIS caliphate against America and Israel that he hates. Obama speeches are pushing the Iranian regime agenda aiming at a coup against President Trump. Obama speeches are incitement against America aiming at its self-destruction as ordered by Khomeini. Obama should shut up and go away to Iran where he belongs.
However the seeds have been planted. And comparisons will be made everlasting.

Right now, the illegitimate president is fallen of pace and the vast majority of the nation and global population only feels contempt for the illegitimate president in the oval office

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,237

The Left Coast

#8 7 hrs ago
Obama's net worth only increased 438% while he was in office. He needs to pick up the pace, right now he's the poor guy in the elite crowd he hangs with.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#9 6 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
There's really nothing useful for Obama, except maybe head of the NAACP. Maybe Elizabeth Warren or Sally Yates could use him for their run. But Hillary tried to use him and blundered. And the nation has tired of the Obama novelty of attacking law enforcement, and his castigating the White male for all that's wrong in the nation........Yawn.
Only you who are tired of Obama so it's you who attempts to slander and castigate him motivated by your idea that for a black man he's to Uppity.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#10 6 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Obama's net worth only increased 438% while he was in office. He needs to pick up the pace, right now he's the poor guy in the elite crowd he hangs with.
You doubt he's financially as comfortable now as he was before assuming the mantle as President of the United States because he's black?

Wasn't the black pizza guy and Dr. Carson financially secure black guyS?

I would reason to say Dr Rice and Colin Powell are financially secure also, both have amassed fortunes since entering politics. In Texas there aren't millionaire black people?
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#11 6 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Clearly, Obama was defeated with the criminal Hillary and his self-destruction agenda is being erased one after the other by trump and the GOP to save America from globalist, Jihadist America hater liar named Barack Hussein Obama and his Iranian agenda. Obama brought anarchy and chaos to America as Jihadist Mozlem brother scholar who pushed the Iranian nukes superpower and ISIS caliphate against America and Israel that he hates. Obama speeches are pushing the Iranian regime agenda aiming at a coup against President Trump. Obama speeches are incitement against America aiming at its self-destruction as ordered by Khomeini. Obama should shut up and go away to Iran where he belongs.
Donald Trump owns manufacturering operations in multiple countries and imports foreign workers for his facilities here in America. Trump also solicits foreign capital to invest in his projects here in America in exchange for EB5 visas. He's part of the corporate cabal dodging taxes by stockpiling overseas earnings offshore.

Why exactly isn't Loser Donald Trump not considered a globalist? He epitomizes globalist. His art is producing shirts and ties in a cheap labor market for $0.15 and selling those goods in America at $65.00
Kris Krok

Wilmington, IL

#12 6 hrs ago
President Trump was elected I November 2016 for a good reason, the American voter has had it with identity politics. We are all Americans if we are here legally. Period. President Trump believes in enforcing the immigration laws.
Ruby Ridge

Wilmington, IL

#13 6 hrs ago
There is no role for President Obama in government at this time.
okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,841

Goodby Hillary

#14 5 hrs ago
I hope Obama hangs around..... He sucks the oxygen out of ANY potential democratic candidate's campaign. Face it,the man CAN'T go away. His narcissism won't let him.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#15 5 hrs ago
Kris Krok wrote:
President Trump was elected I November 2016 for a good reason, the American voter has had it with identity politics. We are all Americans if we are here legally. Period. President Trump believes in enforcing the immigration laws.
The white house full of white nationalist proves otherwise
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#16 5 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
I hope Obama hangs around..... He sucks the oxygen out of ANY potential democratic candidate's campaign. Face it,the man CAN'T go away. His narcissism won't let him.
Without Obama you wouldn't have anything to post about, you also mischaracterize his confidence and articulate mannerisms as being to Uppity as a black man.

Maybe you really resent the black guy's global appeal and his subsequent social, political and financial mobility

Plenty of us whites do.
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#17 5 hrs ago
Ruby Ridge wrote:
There is no role for President Obama in government at this time.
Not to many two term presidents have a role in American politics upon completion
spocko

Oakland, CA

#18 4 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
I hope Obama hangs around..... He sucks the oxygen out of ANY potential democratic candidate's campaign. Face it,the man CAN'T go away. His narcissism won't let him.
You are lucky you have a cranium otherwise you would have carry the two pounds of dog shit in a plastic baggy.
okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,841

Goodby Hillary

#20 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Without Obama you wouldn't have anything to post about, you also mischaracterize his confidence and articulate mannerisms as being to Uppity as a black man.

Maybe you really resent the black guy's global appeal and his subsequent social, political and financial mobility

Plenty of us whites do.
You have NO idea what or where I post about other than what you read here. I don't see Obama as "uppity". That old school description is sooooo passe` as to be as pathetic as the dumazzes who try using it. There is a vast difference between "uppity" and narcissistic. Why would I resent ANY Black guy for ANY thing? Hell,if I could sell MY values for a $400,000.00/per hour speaking gig I would too. Piss on the imbecils who trusted me. Let them get their OWN gig.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#21 4 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>You have NO idea what or where I post about other than what you read here. I don't see Obama as "uppity". That old school description is sooooo passe` as to be as pathetic as the dumazzes who try using it. There is a vast difference between "uppity" and narcissistic. Why would I resent ANY Black guy for ANY thing? Hell,if I could sell MY values for a $400,000.00/per hour speaking gig I would too. Piss on the imbecils who trusted me. Let them get their OWN gig.
You ought to know! Besides if you care to come back to reality, it's your boy the Trumpster that takes that crown -- hands down! Clearly, your problem is that blacks are not intelligent they can only pretend to be, ergo they are narcissistic. What a pathetic excuse for human being you are!
First Prev
