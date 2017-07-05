Obama receiving Profile in Courage Aw...

Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys

There are 2 comments on the 680News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys. In it, 680News reports that:

Former President Barack Obama returns to the spotlight Sunday to accept an award for political courage from the John F. Kennedy family, days after House Republicans won passage of a bill dismantling much of his signature health care law. The Democrat has made few public appearances since leaving office in January, and has avoided mention of his Republican successor in the White House, even as President Donald Trump has criticized the previous administration numerous times while moving to undo many of Obama's initiatives.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 57 min ago
“I hope that current members of Congress recognize it actually takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential. But it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm — those who have no access to the corridors of power,”

-Barack Obama 5/7/2017

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,465

Location hidden
#2 19 min ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
“I hope that current members of Congress recognize it actually takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential. But it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm — those who have no access to the corridors of power,”

-Barack Obama 5/7/2017
Obama Admin Discriminated Against Arab Christians for ...- PJ Media
https://pjmedia.com/.../wikileaks-report-obam... ...

Oct 25, 2016 - Newly released email shows Obama transition team chose Muslims over ... 2008, advisers to Barack Obama's presidential campaign consciously ... in suggesting top staff positions should Obama win the White House.... with some Arab American background but who are not Muslim (e.g., George Mitchell).
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min John Galt 1,526,919
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min Just Think 5,727
News Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc... 6 min slick willie expl... 209
News Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuar... 7 min BHM5267 2
News News With book, Ivanka Trump must walk complica... 8 min BHM5267 24
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 min Susanm 314,125
News Candidate for Army secretary withdraws amid hea... 12 min Rainbow Kid 29
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... 3 hr One Womyn Riot 95
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC