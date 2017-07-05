Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys
There are 2 comments on the 680News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys.
Former President Barack Obama returns to the spotlight Sunday to accept an award for political courage from the John F. Kennedy family, days after House Republicans won passage of a bill dismantling much of his signature health care law. The Democrat has made few public appearances since leaving office in January, and has avoided mention of his Republican successor in the White House, even as President Donald Trump has criticized the previous administration numerous times while moving to undo many of Obama's initiatives.
#1
“I hope that current members of Congress recognize it actually takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential. But it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm — those who have no access to the corridors of power,”
-Barack Obama 5/7/2017
#2
Obama Admin Discriminated Against Arab Christians for ...- PJ Media
https://pjmedia.com/.../wikileaks-report-obam... ...
Oct 25, 2016 - Newly released email shows Obama transition team chose Muslims over ... 2008, advisers to Barack Obama's presidential campaign consciously ... in suggesting top staff positions should Obama win the White House.... with some Arab American background but who are not Muslim (e.g., George Mitchell).
