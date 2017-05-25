Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
There are 55 comments on the Droitwich Advertiser story from 13 hrs ago, titled Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin. In it, Droitwich Advertiser reports that:
Barack Obama received a rock star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favourite partners" during his presidency. Security was tight in front of the German capital's iconic Brandenburg Gate, where former US leader Mr Obama and Mrs Merkel appeared on a podium before thousands of people attending a gathering marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Did they give the crowd free food and beer like the first time he was there to create a crowd?
|
#5 11 hrs ago
Did they use real rocks?
|
#6 11 hrs ago
He made another million dollars
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
|
#8 10 hrs ago
Hillary taught him well.
|
#9 10 hrs ago
Wait a minute ... didn't all you winger morons say it was Trump that is most popular ever? We all wish you well you poor slobs, now go back to your caves where you belong!
It takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential and connected. But it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the less fortunate — those who have no access to the corridors of power.
J. F. K.
|
#10 10 hrs ago
Rock star, eh? I guess that goes along with the target market of immature teens who are rebelling against their parents. Fairly well deserved but coming from an ex-president, it does not speak well for their party.
|
#11 10 hrs ago
His popularity in Europe is not so good. They're protesting his appearance in Belgium this morning.
|
#12 10 hrs ago
What's his party back in America have to do with Barack Obama being joyfully accepted in Germany as a private American citizen?
Barack Obama is seen globally as an universal ambassador.
|
#13 10 hrs ago
Lies.
|
#14 10 hrs ago
Obama and the high schoolers again. And here he is in Germany talking his old line about togetherness, with a so-called NATO ally who won't actively participate with the U.S. in the fight against ISIS.
|
#15 9 hrs ago
Obama is Hitler's grandson of course the Germans love him.
|
#16 9 hrs ago
They didn't participate in the 2003 invasion of Iraq that created ISIS. They do however support the humanitarian UN and NATO missions in nations where revolutions has created hardship for civilian populations caught in the crossfire.
Germany and France warned the UN that the Bush administration intelligence was bogus and any invasion of Iraq was misguided and create a political and cultural vacuum
|
#17 9 hrs ago
Obama's free to be anything he desires. He's not an American politician any longer and can neither harm or benefit the United States
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
|
#18 9 hrs ago
Cue crayon brigade.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
|
#19 9 hrs ago
Really, which part are you trying to rewrite the facts to?
|
#20 9 hrs ago
Who spied on his own citizens.
|
#21 9 hrs ago
To most civilized countries of the world Obama is still THE POTUS
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,639
|
#22 8 hrs ago
Obama's not even an American and was never really our president.
|
#23 8 hrs ago
Obama was more of a citizen and president than Donald Trump could even hope to be if nothing else Obama was a compassionate,caring husband and father which trump is neither. Trump sucks at even being a half-way decent human being-he lies,cheats,welches on debts in fact just a worthless human being.
|
#24 8 hrs ago
Germany nor did France support Bush's invasion of Iraq.
Tread carefully you're not endowed with facts or truth on the matter of American politics.
|
|
