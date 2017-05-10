News With book, Ivanka Trump must walk complicated ethical line
There are 6 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 10 hrs ago, titled News With book, Ivanka Trump must walk complicated ethical line. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
The focus of intense public interest, the first daughter and unpaid White House adviser has somewhat sought to limit her profile. But this week she came out with "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success," a book that developed from a women-friendly marketing campaign by her lifestyle brand.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,394
Location hidden
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Wow, comparing this beautiful, intelligent entrepreneur is by far showing the difference between the Right and the Left.....Ivanka is not a Fluke.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
No, she's a joke !
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,394
Location hidden
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Let's review, she is rich, beautiful, intelligent and an entrepreneur. You are a Topix troll and a leftist shill. I would call you the joke, but can not give you that much credit.
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Codetalker trump, you have no idea who I am. You are one of those who blame the liberals, media, Obama and Clinton for all that is wrong with this country. Ivanka is bright and she is beautiful, but she's rich because of her dad, who is rich because of his dad. I'm not trolling topix, I'm just speaking against the FALSE narrative people like you keep throwing out. To day Trumps presidency is a failure, that is not fake news, its a fact..,time will tell what he accomplishes.
So spare me your " you're a liberal" insults. Damn right I'm a liberal, someone has to support moving this country forward, God knows it isn't the current republican part or the Trump administration!!
|
#5 1 hr ago
Sounds like someone decided to market a conservative Madonna. She still need to get kicked out of the White House.
What's the deal, Nepotist Donald? Still trying to mask the butt sweat smell that Michelle left in the furniture?
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,682
Goodby Hillary
|
#6 1 hr ago
You were doing good until you got to the false narrative part. After that you reverted to the false narrative libs have been spouting since the election. In that you fall into the whiny lib suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome catagory that is becoming more and more tedious.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI chief Comey says he feels 'mildly nauseous'...
|2 min
|ardith
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Pete
|266,023
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|3 min
|Tm Cln
|3,729
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Pete
|1,525,244
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|5 min
|Retribution
|579
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|9 min
|Bob Stevens
|1
|Comments
|9 min
|Julia
|87
|Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr...
|20 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|137
|100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism...
|1 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|203
|Trump asks why American Civil War couldn't have...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|58
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC