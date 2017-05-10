News With book, Ivanka Trump must wal...

There are 6 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 10 hrs ago, titled News With book, Ivanka Trump must walk complicated ethical line.

The focus of intense public interest, the first daughter and unpaid White House adviser has somewhat sought to limit her profile. But this week she came out with "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success," a book that developed from a women-friendly marketing campaign by her lifestyle brand.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,394

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Wow, comparing this beautiful, intelligent entrepreneur is by far showing the difference between the Right and the Left.....Ivanka is not a Fluke.

Judged:

1

1

1

Singledad

Hockessin, DE

#2 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Wow, comparing this beautiful, intelligent entrepreneur is by far showing the difference between the Right and the Left.....Ivanka is not a Fluke.
No, she's a joke !
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,394

Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
Singledad wrote:
<quoted text>

No, she's a joke !
Let's review, she is rich, beautiful, intelligent and an entrepreneur. You are a Topix troll and a leftist shill. I would call you the joke, but can not give you that much credit.

Judged:

1

1

1

Singledad

Hockessin, DE

#4 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Let's review, she is rich, beautiful, intelligent and an entrepreneur. You are a Topix troll and a leftist shill. I would call you the joke, but can not give you that much credit.
Codetalker trump, you have no idea who I am. You are one of those who blame the liberals, media, Obama and Clinton for all that is wrong with this country. Ivanka is bright and she is beautiful, but she's rich because of her dad, who is rich because of his dad. I'm not trolling topix, I'm just speaking against the FALSE narrative people like you keep throwing out. To day Trumps presidency is a failure, that is not fake news, its a fact..,time will tell what he accomplishes.

So spare me your " you're a liberal" insults. Damn right I'm a liberal, someone has to support moving this country forward, God knows it isn't the current republican part or the Trump administration!!

Judged:

1

anonymous

New York, NY

#5 1 hr ago
Sounds like someone decided to market a conservative Madonna. She still need to get kicked out of the White House.

What's the deal, Nepotist Donald? Still trying to mask the butt sweat smell that Michelle left in the furniture?
okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,682

Goodby Hillary

#6 1 hr ago
Singledad wrote:
<quoted text>

Codetalker trump, you have no idea who I am. You are one of those who blame the liberals, media, Obama and Clinton for all that is wrong with this country. Ivanka is bright and she is beautiful, but she's rich because of her dad, who is rich because of his dad. I'm not trolling topix, I'm just speaking against the FALSE narrative people like you keep throwing out. To day Trumps presidency is a failure, that is not fake news, its a fact..,time will tell what he accomplishes.

So spare me your " you're a liberal" insults. Damn right I'm a liberal, someone has to support moving this country forward, God knows it isn't the current republican part or the Trump administration!!
You were doing good until you got to the false narrative part. After that you reverted to the false narrative libs have been spouting since the election. In that you fall into the whiny lib suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome catagory that is becoming more and more tedious.
