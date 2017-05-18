News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump using softer language about Islam
There are 15 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 14 hrs ago, titled News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump using softer language about Islam. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
The 'bait and switch' presidency.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,237
NYC
|
#2 12 hrs ago
While President Trump is getting a great welcome and respect in Saudi Arabia from the Saudi Arabia Kings, the New York Times , CNN and Washington Post and the Democratic party under the rule of criminals Hillary Clinton and George Soros try their best to pull his leg for a coup in America. Undoubtedly, Jams Comey was integral part of the Democratic Party mafia apparatus that aimed at keeping a criminal and a traitor Hillary in power and keeping the Clinton Foundation selling the national security of America to the Iranian regime and ISIS caliphate for billions of dollars for the Clinton mafia Foundation.. President Trump was right to say the truth about the liberal Elite loser James Comey who was working for the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Crime Family for Quid Pro Quo but never fore American people that he failed to secure. Clearly, Adam Schiff and other liberal Democratic Party Elites all of whom are anti-Semitic who hates Israel are seeking a civil war and violent coup in America using the corrupt New York Times deceitful skunks led by Thomas Friedman, Frank rich and Paul Krugman all who supported the Iranian nuke deal and the creation of ISIS caliphate. The New- York Times represent the Iranian regime effort to bring anarchy to America using low life Democrats led by the criminal Hillary Clinton, Blumenthal, Schumer who are Israel haters and Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist sympathizers and Blacks led by the half brain Mozlem Brother sympathizers Maxim Waters which seek violence in US University and using Black Live matter cop killers and Black Panther and ISIS terrorists to topple President Trump and trash the US Constitution. President Trump must cleanse the Democratic Party spies within the Intelligence that Obama left behind in the White House to sabotage Trump regime with leaks. Good Riddance Comey! Go join Hillary in the woods!
|
#3 10 hrs ago
President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia is an enormous success, with the Saudis affording a level of respect not given to an American leader in the past. And it's also worth noting that it's the first time an American First Lady, or diplomatic wife was dressed appropriately in a Muslim country. Melania Trump was tastefully dressed in accordance to Islamic Sharia law, with chest, arms and legs covered. And Melania looked fabulous.
|
#4 10 hrs ago
Loser Donald Trump is bytching up in Saudi Arabia.
The girly man has no radical tough talk. He's apparently found "political correctness"
I guarantee Trump is not going to reveal his plans to relocate the American Israel embassy to Jerusalem.
|
#5 9 hrs ago
..........
Your anti-American rhetoric resembles Obama's visit to the Arab World where he apologized for everything America did. And you seem to find objections to America re-establishing our national interests on the world stage. And if you detest your nation's efforts, you should relocate to another country.
|
#6 9 hrs ago
Loser Donald Trump is in Saudi Arabia to kiss the arse of his royal majesty.
LOL
Quietly, the Arabs believe he's an idiot on the foreign policy stage. Loser Donald Trump hopes to enrich himself and his business interests.
|
#7 9 hrs ago
Sure you are not confusing Obama, for Trump?
|
#8 9 hrs ago
..........
While the Trump Administration is successfully taking steps to reduce America's dependency on Arab oil (with the approval of U.S. pipelines construction) you choose to call it ass-kissing. I think you've given yourself away as nothing but a high schooler in the forums.
|
#9 8 hrs ago
It's not Obama puckering up as his Royal highness' is bent over with his arse in the air ready to receive a fat wet kiss.
Just hope Loser Donald Trump took some chap stick.
|
#10 8 hrs ago
Ha, what step? American oil production has never been what it has during the Barack Obama presidency.
It is arse kissing, had you listened to Loser Donald Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric during his political campaign?
Now ironically his first foreign trip is to kiss Muslims arse in Saudi Arabia. He didn't have the decency to visit Israel first.
He'll kiss the arse of Muslims before kissing the cheeks of Israelis Jews, that's assholeish diplomacy.
|
#11 8 hrs ago
with the approval of U.S. pipelines construction
Wrong, that oil is headed to the shipping terminal in Houston for transport to foreign markets. Trump approved the pipeline because he's an investor in the pipeline.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#12 8 hrs ago
You'll notice that Trump didn't bow, like Obama did.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#13 8 hrs ago
Wrong, it's heading to the refineries in Texas City to be refined.
Trump wasn't an investor in the pipeline.
|
#14 4 hrs ago
Because Trump is so transparent about his finances?
Without a release of his tax returns, no way to know.
|
United States
|
#15 1 hr ago
It's about a 100 billion dollar arms agreement.
Selling weapons to the Saudi Arabia is president pumpkin's idea of fulfilling his vision to further arm Shia Muslim against Sunni Muslim.
Cuz ya know.... we need the money.
Those fine folks out there who have been anticipating that final battle at Megiddo..... are seeking Jesus Christ in their morning Fruit loops.
So far.... just the virgin Mary has been sited.....no messiah.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If transgender student uses boys' bathroom, oth... (Jul '16)
|1 min
|re-run
|5
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|1 min
|spytheweb
|4
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 min
|joe
|2,071
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 min
|Andy
|25,560
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|CodeTalker
|269,482
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|10 min
|Sheriff Joe 529
|3,811
|Illegal immigrant arrested for anti-Trump vanda...
|13 min
|spytheweb
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|19 min
|Julia
|1,533,701
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Coffee Party
|240,746
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|4 hr
|semocrats duck
|486
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC