There are on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 14 hrs ago, titled News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump using softer language about Islam. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.