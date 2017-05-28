New lawsuit accuses imprisoned former...

New lawsuit accuses imprisoned former House Speaker Hastert of sex assault

There are 2 comments on the Fox News story from 12 hrs ago, titled New lawsuit accuses imprisoned former House Speaker Hastert of sex assault. In it, Fox News reports that:

An Illinois man accuses Dennis Hastert in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting him in bathroom stall when he was a fourth-grader, at least the fifth such allegation against the former House speaker who will soon be released from prison in a hush-money case. The suit was filed in a suburban Chicago court for a man using the pseudonym Richard Doe.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 10 hrs ago
I'd rather hear about jobs.
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,287

The Left Coast

#2 8 hrs ago
Obviously the Russians are to blame.
Chicago, IL

