New lawsuit accuses imprisoned former House Speaker Hastert of sex assault
There are 2 comments on the Fox News story from 12 hrs ago, titled New lawsuit accuses imprisoned former House Speaker Hastert of sex assault. In it, Fox News reports that:
An Illinois man accuses Dennis Hastert in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting him in bathroom stall when he was a fourth-grader, at least the fifth such allegation against the former House speaker who will soon be released from prison in a hush-money case. The suit was filed in a suburban Chicago court for a man using the pseudonym Richard Doe.
#1 10 hrs ago
I'd rather hear about jobs.
Since: Mar 09
11,287
The Left Coast
#2 8 hrs ago
Obviously the Russians are to blame.
