Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN
There are 4 comments on the The Daily Courier story from 21 hrs ago, titled Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN.
Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee will start a new weekly talk show on the religious Trinity Broadcasting Network this fall. The show will follow a format similar to the weekend show that the former Arkansas governor hosted on Fox News Channel from 2008 to 2015.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,042
Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
Must be shopping for a new mansion.
#2 5 hrs ago
Gross. Another phony Christian republican. He could not care less about helping the poor. He's as far away from real Christian values as Trump is.
#3 5 hrs ago
TV Evangelicals are Politicizing under the guise of religion.
They should never be allowed tax exempt status.
A complete racket designed to grab money from the gullible.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,042
Location hidden
#4 5 hrs ago
You should tell the Supreme Court.
