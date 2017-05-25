Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show...

Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN

There are 4 comments on the The Daily Courier story from 21 hrs ago, titled Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN. In it, The Daily Courier reports that:

Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee will start a new weekly talk show on the religious Trinity Broadcasting Network this fall. The show will follow a format similar to the weekend show that the former Arkansas governor hosted on Fox News Channel from 2008 to 2015.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,042

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
Must be shopping for a new mansion.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
what

Nashville, TN

#2 5 hrs ago
Gross. Another phony Christian republican. He could not care less about helping the poor. He's as far away from real Christian values as Trump is.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Pence Nation

Beverly, MA

#3 5 hrs ago
TV Evangelicals are Politicizing under the guise of religion.

They should never be allowed tax exempt status.

A complete racket designed to grab money from the gullible.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,042

Location hidden
#4 5 hrs ago
Trump Pence Nation wrote:
TV Evangelicals are Politicizing under the guise of religion.

They should never be allowed tax exempt status.

A complete racket designed to grab money from the gullible.
You should tell the Supreme Court.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 3 min Lawrence Wolf 2,596
News Rethink the wall - The new face of illegal immi... 3 min tomin cali 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min YTubeShockVID 1,535,903
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... 3 min Red Crosse 15
News ICE arrests nearly 200 illegal immigrants in Ca... 4 min tomin cali 7
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 5 min Lawrence Wolf 45
News Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall' 6 min Red Crosse 51
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 270,231
News James Comey fired as FBI director 8 min spud 2,760
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Cheech the Conser... 240,951
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 1 hr spud 862
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC