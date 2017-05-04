Man charged over triple stabbing in Melbourne siege
'I knew I was going to marry him before I met him': Woman, 28, travels across the world from LA to Sydney to meet man, 31, for the first time - and now they're ENGAGED Pictured: Mugshot of fired Dallas police officer charged with murdering unarmed black teenager who he shot dead with a rifle when he was leaving a party Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Fox News and its parent company tried to disguise a $3.15m payment to ex-employee who claims she had 20-year affair with Roger Ailes Emmanuel Macron announces a 'massive and co-ordinated Russian hack' into his campaign's e-mails - just FOUR minutes before French journalists are banned from saying anything about them ahead of Sunday's presidential election Charlie Sheen 'suffered borderline dementia from his old HIV drugs' - that he says was cured by new drug in a clinical trial Who was so vain? Does 'lost' fourth verse point to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|2 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|18
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,526,378
|Stars turn out for Planned Parenthood gala hono...
|14 min
|OneWomynRiot
|22
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|16 min
|Imprtnrd
|25,411
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|22 min
|Imprtnrd
|5,709
|Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc...
|24 min
|OneWomynRiot
|96
|100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism...
|26 min
|joe
|326
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Crow
|266,468
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|2 hr
|spud
|912
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC