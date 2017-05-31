Maine's citizens passed 'ranked-choice voting.' Why did Republicans shoot it down?
There are 3 comments on the Washington Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled Maine's citizens passed 'ranked-choice voting.' Why did Republicans shoot it down?. In it, Washington Post reports that:
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events In this file photo, wristbands for voters are seen at a polling station during early voting in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 14, 2016. Last fall, Maine voters passed an experiment in voting that no state has ever before tried: ranked-choice voting.
#1 7 hrs ago
The Constitution lays out who votes, and how to cast your vote.. Stop trying to find some back door system to elect people no one wants. It isn't rocket science. If the people want a third party candidate they know how to elect them.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,688
#2 7 hrs ago
Agreed.
This isn't some game show or a "reality" TV contest, it's an election.
What's next, a 1-900 number to "phone in" your favorite contestant?
#3 4 hrs ago
Candidates already spend too much time trying to game the system instead of having a candid policy and platform.
