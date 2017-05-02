Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress examines air...

Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as C...

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is likely to face pointed questions as Congress examines customer service by U.S. airlines and how air travel can be improved. The hearing by the House Transportation Committee comes amid worldwide outrage sparked when a passenger was dragged off a United flight after refusing to give up his seat to a crew member.

Considering flying isn't a right, Congress should focus on things that REALLY matter.

If an airline is that horrible, rather than see it as a problem, it should be seen as an opportunity for another airline to offer BETTER service.

Let the market decide.

Might also be a push to companies to explore options such as Skype and other video conferencing options rather than flying.

Speaking progressively, as soon as Congress gets the airlines customer service straightened out, they can tackle used car dealers and sub-par wait staff. That's what we pay them for.

