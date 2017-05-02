There are on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from 10 hrs ago, titled Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress examines air.... In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is likely to face pointed questions as Congress examines customer service by U.S. airlines and how air travel can be improved. The hearing by the House Transportation Committee comes amid worldwide outrage sparked when a passenger was dragged off a United flight after refusing to give up his seat to a crew member.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.