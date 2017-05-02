Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress examines air...
There are 2 comments on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from 10 hrs ago, titled Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress examines air.... In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is likely to face pointed questions as Congress examines customer service by U.S. airlines and how air travel can be improved. The hearing by the House Transportation Committee comes amid worldwide outrage sparked when a passenger was dragged off a United flight after refusing to give up his seat to a crew member.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,605
#1 8 hrs ago
Considering flying isn't a right, Congress should focus on things that REALLY matter.
If an airline is that horrible, rather than see it as a problem, it should be seen as an opportunity for another airline to offer BETTER service.
Let the market decide.
Might also be a push to companies to explore options such as Skype and other video conferencing options rather than flying.
Since: Mar 09
11,212
The Left Coast
#2 5 hrs ago
Speaking progressively, as soon as Congress gets the airlines customer service straightened out, they can tackle used car dealers and sub-par wait staff. That's what we pay them for.
