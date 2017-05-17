Let's Commemorate Victims of Islamic ...

Let's Commemorate Victims of Islamic State Attacks in Both Baghdad and Manchester

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Truthdig

ISIL lashed out at the civilian population in Iraq on Tuesday with three bombings and over 60 casualties. With its signature warped sadism, the organization sent a suicide bomber with a truck into a crowded square in the upscale, largely Shiite shopping district of Karrada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Democrats launch ads on Montana bod... 3 min Red Crosse 126
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Impeach Trump Now 270,984
News Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16) 3 min WelbyMD 15
News Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15) 3 min 2all 299
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min USAsince1680 1,537,234
News Maine's citizens passed 'ranked-choice voting.'... 9 min Red Crosse 1
Trump hammers the dizzy liberals 10 min Darly314 12
News James Comey fired as FBI director 13 min swampmudd 3,175
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 59 min Joe Balls 240,993
News Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a ... 3 hr actorvet 46
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,411,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC