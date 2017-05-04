Large amount of Macron data leaked on...

There are 2 comments on the National Post story from 12 hrs ago, titled Large amount of Macron data leaked on eve of French election right before local media blackout pe....

France's election campaign commission says "a significant amount of data" has been leaked on social networks following a hacking attack allegedly suffered by centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, 36 hours before the nation votes Sunday in the crucial runoff against Marine Le Pen. The commission said Saturday that leaked data apparently came from Macron's "information systems and mail accounts from some of his campaign managers."

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
deja vu all over again

joe

Saint Paul, MN

#2 10 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
deja vu all over again
Hope so, looks like LePenn is very strong in the polls, if she loses France is finished.
Chicago, IL

