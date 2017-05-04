There are on the National Post story from 12 hrs ago, titled Large amount of Macron data leaked on eve of French election right before local media blackout pe.... In it, National Post reports that:

France's election campaign commission says "a significant amount of data" has been leaked on social networks following a hacking attack allegedly suffered by centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, 36 hours before the nation votes Sunday in the crucial runoff against Marine Le Pen. The commission said Saturday that leaked data apparently came from Macron's "information systems and mail accounts from some of his campaign managers."

