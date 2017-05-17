Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate
There are 4 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
The Koch Brothers' political network is preparing to spend millions of dollars to ensure their vision for tax reform isn't lost in the increasing chaos consuming President Donald Trump's administration. The network's leading organizations, Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners, on Thursday released a set of general preferences for major changes to the tax code.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
|
Since: Apr 09
21,447
Location hidden
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Awwww....are the billionaires mad that they aren't getting their tax cut fast enough?
LOL
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,795
Location hidden
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Aweeeeeeeee How stupid.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,652
|
#3 2 hrs ago
Yeah, who in their right mind would want to keep more of their OWN money......
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,795
Location hidden
|
#4 31 min ago
You first have to explain to snowflakes what money is. They think an EBT card is the top of the world.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|BlueFlag
|1,532,875
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|Just Think
|1,761
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|2 min
|Bad to worse
|109
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|2 min
|RiversideRedneck
|1,723
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|2 min
|Walkers Rubio For...
|42
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|2 min
|girlonfire
|301
|Senate panel chairman: Flynn wona t honor subpo...
|3 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|2
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|268,849
|Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trum...
|15 min
|kuda
|63
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|51 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|240,696
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC