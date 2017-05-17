There are on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

The Koch Brothers' political network is preparing to spend millions of dollars to ensure their vision for tax reform isn't lost in the increasing chaos consuming President Donald Trump's administration. The network's leading organizations, Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners, on Thursday released a set of general preferences for major changes to the tax code.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.