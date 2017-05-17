Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stall...

Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate

There are 4 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

The Koch Brothers' political network is preparing to spend millions of dollars to ensure their vision for tax reform isn't lost in the increasing chaos consuming President Donald Trump's administration. The network's leading organizations, Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners, on Thursday released a set of general preferences for major changes to the tax code.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Awwww....are the billionaires mad that they aren't getting their tax cut fast enough?

LOL

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

Location hidden
#2 3 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Awwww....are the billionaires mad that they aren't getting their tax cut fast enough?

LOL
Aweeeeeeeee How stupid.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 2 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Awwww....are the billionaires mad that they aren't getting their tax cut fast enough?

LOL
Yeah, who in their right mind would want to keep more of their OWN money......

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,795

Location hidden
#4 31 min ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah, who in their right mind would want to keep more of their OWN money......
You first have to explain to snowflakes what money is. They think an EBT card is the top of the world.
