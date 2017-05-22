Justices wona t hear appeal over rele...

Justices wona t hear appeal over release of federal mug shots

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from the Detroit Free Press that asked the government to release mug shots of federal criminal defendants in Michigan and three other states. The justices on Monday left in place an appeals court ruling that said the photos don't have to be released under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

