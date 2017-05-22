Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain behind bars
A white University of Maryland student accused of stabbing a black man on campus in a possible hate crime will remain behind bars after a judge denied his request for house arrest on Monday. The FBI is investigating the unprovoked stabbing of Richard Collins III as a possible hate crime.
