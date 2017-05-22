Judge orders school stabbing suspect ...

Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain behind bars

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

A white University of Maryland student accused of stabbing a black man on campus in a possible hate crime will remain behind bars after a judge denied his request for house arrest on Monday. The FBI is investigating the unprovoked stabbing of Richard Collins III as a possible hate crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 2 min CodeTalker 114
News Notre Dame graduates walk out on Pence as he to... 5 min swampmudd 42
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 8 min Volodya Putin 227
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min flack 1,534,366
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 13 min Trump For Prison 269,726
News James Comey fired as FBI director 14 min Quirky 2,343
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 15 min RiversideRedneck 2,213
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 21 min Trooff 646
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 hr LOL 240,798
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC