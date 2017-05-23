Joe Biden to give Class Day address a...

Joe Biden to give Class Day address at Harvard

Joe Biden to give Class Day address at Harvard

Cordwainer Trout

Sonora, KY

#1 14 hrs ago
Involvement in the criminal Obama Administration's meddling in other nation's elections, installation of illegal coup governments, causing anarchist and terrorist breakdowns of four stable governments, actually creating ISIS because of yet another abandonment of good people, gross installation of a family member in an Obama/Clinton installed illegal coup government, involvement in the illegal dissemination to terrorists of top security information compromising allied governments, creating the genocidal starvation of over Two Million people in Yemen, the illegal use of Federal agencies to harass political opponents, implementation of severe invasion of citizen's privacy... those and more involvements should get Harvard students and the Administration to turn their backs on this jerk and walk out.
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 14 hrs ago
Hillary won't share her campaign contributor list with him, eh?
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,955

Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
Is that Biden or Walter? Hard to tell since they both have the same number of gaffs.
