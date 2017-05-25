Jared Who? Obama Gave Iranian Regime Secret Pallet of $400 Million in the Dead of Night
There are 5 comments on the Gateway Pundit story from 12 hrs ago, titled Jared Who? Obama Gave Iranian Regime Secret Pallet of $400 Million in the Dead of Night. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:
The liberal mainstream media excitedly reported on Jared Kushner's attempt to set up a secret channel of communication with Russia before the president took office. Kushner met with Russian officials briefly in December as part of his role in the transition and as a diplomatic conduit to the State Department.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
The treason of top Democrats is incredible and doesn't stop in the Obama Administration's funding and arming of terrorists in several nations. Obama knew perfectly well, that the money given Iran would go to pay terrorist bomber's families. The treason of Democrats goes back decades. Hillary Clinton was directly involved in giving U.S. missile technology to the North Korean dictator at that time, that missile technology now threatening South Korea, Japan and major shipping and airline routes. There is the collusion those bashing the new President should be looking at...
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,103
Location hidden
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Liberals know how stupid they look trying to trash Trump when their choices for the last ten years has been a dismal failure and shown they are not only not fit to govern, but not fit to vote.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
If Obama paid the Iranians behind the scenes, and had back channels with an "enemy" that is OTAY.
Again Trump could powder some peoples butts and give them a million bucks, and they would still hate them.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#4 19 min ago
Wait until the Russia investigation begins to expose the cozy relationship Hillary and Obama had with their puppet master Putin, the money was given back to Iran on Putin's orders.
|
#5 4 min ago
Obama is no longer president.
So it is time for Trump to step up and be the better man.
So far, he steps in it and then smears it around making a bigger mess for his "advisors" to clean up.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|2 min
|bad bob
|2,890
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,536,626
|Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a ...
|2 min
|News Flash
|6
|Trump Goes On Sunday Morning Twitter Rampage: '...
|5 min
|spocko
|21
|These 8th graders from New Jersey refused to be...
|8 min
|Darly314
|55
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|9 min
|Hillary
|2,990
|Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall'
|10 min
|Tm Cln
|64
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|WelbyMD
|240,962
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|33 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|270,744
|Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr...
|1 hr
|UidiotRACEMAKEWOR...
|80
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC