Jared Who? Obama Gave Iranian Regime ...

Jared Who? Obama Gave Iranian Regime Secret Pallet of $400 Million in the Dead of Night

There are 5 comments on the Gateway Pundit story from 12 hrs ago, titled Jared Who? Obama Gave Iranian Regime Secret Pallet of $400 Million in the Dead of Night. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:

The liberal mainstream media excitedly reported on Jared Kushner's attempt to set up a secret channel of communication with Russia before the president took office. Kushner met with Russian officials briefly in December as part of his role in the transition and as a diplomatic conduit to the State Department.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Sonora, KY

#1 10 hrs ago
The treason of top Democrats is incredible and doesn't stop in the Obama Administration's funding and arming of terrorists in several nations. Obama knew perfectly well, that the money given Iran would go to pay terrorist bomber's families. The treason of Democrats goes back decades. Hillary Clinton was directly involved in giving U.S. missile technology to the North Korean dictator at that time, that missile technology now threatening South Korea, Japan and major shipping and airline routes. There is the collusion those bashing the new President should be looking at...

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,103

Location hidden
#2 9 hrs ago
Liberals know how stupid they look trying to trash Trump when their choices for the last ten years has been a dismal failure and shown they are not only not fit to govern, but not fit to vote.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#3 6 hrs ago
If Obama paid the Iranians behind the scenes, and had back channels with an "enemy" that is OTAY.

Again Trump could powder some peoples butts and give them a million bucks, and they would still hate them.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#4 19 min ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
If Obama paid the Iranians behind the scenes, and had back channels with an "enemy" that is OTAY.

Again Trump could powder some peoples butts and give them a million bucks, and they would still hate them.
Wait until the Russia investigation begins to expose the cozy relationship Hillary and Obama had with their puppet master Putin, the money was given back to Iran on Putin's orders.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
News Flash

Beverly, MA

#5 4 min ago
Obama is no longer president.

So it is time for Trump to step up and be the better man.

So far, he steps in it and then smears it around making a bigger mess for his "advisors" to clean up.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min bad bob 2,890
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,536,626
News Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a ... 2 min News Flash 6
News Trump Goes On Sunday Morning Twitter Rampage: '... 5 min spocko 21
News These 8th graders from New Jersey refused to be... 8 min Darly314 55
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 min Hillary 2,990
News Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall' 10 min Tm Cln 64
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min WelbyMD 240,962
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 33 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 270,744
News Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr... 1 hr UidiotRACEMAKEWOR... 80
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,370,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC