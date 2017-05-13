There are on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 16 hrs ago, titled Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director Comey. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:

Four candidates to be FBI director were in line Saturday for the first interviews with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters. The Trump administration is looking to fill the job after President Donald Trump abruptly fired Director James Comey this past week.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.