Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director Comey

There are 2 comments on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 16 hrs ago, titled Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director Comey. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:

Four candidates to be FBI director were in line Saturday for the first interviews with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters. The Trump administration is looking to fill the job after President Donald Trump abruptly fired Director James Comey this past week.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 2 hrs ago
Don't hire any more hacker wannabe's. Shutdown the computer surveillance and do some real police work and make some responsible laws. You can start with a few laws to restrict Congressional and presidential meddling in the affairs of the FBI except at this level. The only thing Trump should have to say to his appointees is "You patronage hire! You're fired." and the Media and Congress should keep their mouths shut.

We don't need any more J. Edger Hoover worries about whether or not the FBI has dirt on elected officials. We don't need the media to try to do the President's job for him. There's nothing wrong with Congressional oversight, but the decisions are the President's.
kuda

Edison, NJ

#3 52 min ago
Based on Donald Trump's history of hiring "yes men" and infamously firing those who aren't), especially in consideration of his admission that he fired Comey as the FBI investigation of his team's Russian connections uncovered histories inconvenient to him, he's likely to appoint someone who'll fit right in with his existing crew of confederates. Watch for the next FBI Director to scuttle the Russian connection investigation, as Trump continues to dismantle our democracy brick by brick.
Chicago, IL

