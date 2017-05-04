Indiana school faces backlash over Tr...

Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resistance' class

There are 7 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resistance' class. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A private college in Vice President Mike Pence's home state of Indiana is facing backlash after offering a "Trumpism & U.S. Democracy" course that described the president in class materials as a purveyor of "sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism and imperialism." Now officials at Butler University in Indianapolis are doing damage control after conservative news outlets picked up on the description of the fall class, which also indicated students would discuss and "potentially engage" in "strategies for resistance" to President Donald Trump.

Anonymous

Oakland, CA

#1 14 hrs ago
Our friends the shameless Repubs are showing their true colors, they like nothing better than a good dictator ship . . . . opposition not allowed
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#2 14 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Our friends the shameless Repubs are showing their true colors, they like nothing better than a good dictator ship .... opposition not allowed
Gosh mom would be proud that she grad-geeated from Butler. How about an American work together class. Opp's, I guess you can not divide a nation if you work together.
Anonymous

Oakland, CA

#3 13 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
Gosh mom would be proud that she grad-geeated from Butler. How about an American work together class. Opp's, I guess you can not divide a nation if you work together.
Ain't funny how the same a-holes who did nothing but block and obstruct for 8 years, are now whining like little bitches for the country to unite and work together to legitimize the Lier ind Chief.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 2 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
Gosh mom would be proud that she grad-geeated from Butler. How about an American work together class. Opp's, I guess you can not divide a nation if you work together.
Go ahead and say it pumpkin,
"Re-education Camp"
You know you want to...
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,222

The Left Coast

#5 1 hr ago
The class is perfectly acceptable based on the fact Trump is a non-black.
kuda

Secaucus, NJ

#6 1 hr ago
What -- Trump's a purveyor of "sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism and imperialism?"

Now, where would anyone get an idea like that?
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#7 1 hr ago
The ZIKA-carrying Mosquito is coming back, now that the weather is getting warmer...this time in TEXAS...Brownsville and another Texas City. But, the Experts are predicting they'll be all the way across the Gulf Coast.
Please, Please, don't get, or get anybody, Pregnant...PLEASE!!!
You Males can be infected and not even know it, until you get a Woman pregnant.
