Indiana faces records request backlog as Pence drags feet
WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
#1 8 hrs ago
This isn't about jobs. Nope. Tick tock!
“So it's not you, It's them?”
Since: Jun 11
16,049
Location hidden
#2 3 hrs ago
So Pence again said something about others (in this case bitterly criticizing HRC, for using a less-than well-secured server), while he was knowingly using a less-than well-secured sever, as the Governor of Indiana?
Why would Pence's latest bout of hypocrisy surprise anyone? That's what he does. He routinely criticizes another politician, for doing something that he knows that he's either previously done, or that he's still doing.
Pence is your garden-variety hypocritical, lying politician. Sure, he pretends that he's a moral, deeply religious guy. But he acts like your average heathen, hypocrite and liar, when he's serving as a government official.
