There are on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 17 hrs ago, titled Indiana faces records request backlog as Pence drags feet. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

An oil tank explosion in Colorado killed a worker and burned three others miles away from an unrelated gas blast last month. An oil tank explosion in Colorado killed a worker and burned three others miles away from an unrelated gas blast last month.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.