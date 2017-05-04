House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare, sending to Senate for likely changes
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office. They won passage only after overcoming their own divisions that nearly sank the measure six weeks ago.
#1 16 hrs ago
Time for the snowflakes to fly again.
Look for lots of noise and thunder followed by tears.
#2 16 hrs ago
soon as they get it into law, I'm going to sign up for a penile implant...should I get the standard 4 inch honky, or the 9 inch African American special?
“Denying those who deny nature”
#3 15 hrs ago
Funny how the liberals/democrats started to claim that this will hurt the GOP come election time while ignoring that many were elected in part based on a promise to repeal the ACA. They seemed to miss that about one third of the country has zero options in the health care exchange and another third has exactly one option. In addition, the promise of if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor has fallen flat for many when the doctor tells them that they cannot afford to see them with their current insurance plan. That they well have to pay the rest of find some other doctor.
The liberals/democrats need to face the fact that without a influx of cash that the country simply does not have, the ACA was going to fail completely.
#4 15 hrs ago
You have to admit. Trump is a relentless leader on this thing. He's the guy who got it through the House and if he can manage to get it through the Senate, he'll be far ahead of any previous President for the first 4 months. He has amazing drive. Viva Trump.
#5 14 hrs ago
You have to pass it to see what's in it.
#6 14 hrs ago
Like anything that gets dumped in a toilet.
#7 14 hrs ago
Sorry inbred, but tRUMPcare won't help with Cosmetic Surgery...You'll just have to learn to live with your 3-inch tRUMPkin tool.
#8 12 hrs ago
that's not all that bad...I recently had some surgery that required a catheter for a couple days, I had heard that removing it would be painful, but they only had to pull it a couple inches, so it barely hurt.
#9 12 hrs ago
We're twenty trillion in the hole, we don't have the cash for anything, what's your point.
#10 9 hrs ago
long time no see;) Obamacare + Trumpercare = what"s care? ;)
#11 9 hrs ago
watch Sunday news on TV, Chucky Sen. minority cheerleader will be crying on Face the US!
;-000
#13 9 hrs ago
<< House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare, sending to Senate for likely changes >>
And a good time was feigned by all only moments later at the well-staged White House photo opportunity "victory" celebration.
#14 9 hrs ago
Senate changes should include Law allowing insurance companies to compete across State and County lines. It is time to reverse all efforts of Obama, Clinton and Democrat leadership to impose Communist tyranny, bureaucracy and punitive taxation.
#15 8 hrs ago
After the "denial of health coverage" bill passed yesterday, Der Donald had the tea baggers over to the White House for a "victory lap."
They were greeted with a huge "Mission Accomplished" banner.
Bad omen?
#21 1 hr ago
Big deal! A House vote. Another empty victory, like executive orders to "review" H1-b visas or tax reforms that don't include taxing assets that are moved abroad, let alone changing the tax rate on investment income. Illegal aliens being stopped? Not very much. Nepotist Donald is hiring his family because it's the widdle childwin!(A complete non-sequitur but it must have something to do with frat boys and boobies.)
It's the jobs. We don't care jack about your tender egos being trampled by the Democrats because the voters put them in the position to do so for a reason. The Democrats abused the chance. The pendulum swings, but maybe now the voters understand that there is no choice other than the third party. They cry that it can't be done, but it must be done.
Not interested in Nepotist Donald. He's hoping that making the rich richer will help us. Fat effin chance! Just another career politician who can't get his pubbie friends to play along.
#22 48 min ago
I suspect that Paul Ryan put the screws to straggling House Republicans by reminding them that repealing Obamacare is only the first step -- certainly a necessary step in the grander scheme goal of tax reform by capturing and diverting funds from more than 24 million Americans who need healthcare into the pockets of the wealthy to pay for tax benefits for the wealthy. After all, Ryan did stand behind Trump smiling, but saying nothing at the White House "victory" celebration, while Trump promised the Republican bill would decrease both the cost of insurance and deductibles, nd of course make everyone happy.
#23 47 min ago
Big deal.
Only half way there, and it's till an uphill fight.
