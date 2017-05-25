There are on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from 19 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College graduates. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:

Hillary Clinton is returning to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to deliver this year's commencement address at the Massachusetts school. The speech on Friday comes as the former Democratic presidential nominee is taking steps to re-enter the public sphere after her loss to Republican Donald Trump in last year's election.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.