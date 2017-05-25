Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College graduates
There are 20 comments on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from 19 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College graduates. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:
Hillary Clinton is returning to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to deliver this year's commencement address at the Massachusetts school. The speech on Friday comes as the former Democratic presidential nominee is taking steps to re-enter the public sphere after her loss to Republican Donald Trump in last year's election.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Here is the person on whom students should be turning their backs and leaving... an actual admitted criminal, who seems to have gotten away with treason and other high crimes.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,280
The Left Coast
|
#2 16 hrs ago
Hillary is taking steps to re-enter the public sphere after her loss.
All we can do is hope and pray the Russians let her.
|
#3 15 hrs ago
Will wise students turn their backs and walk out on her?
|
#4 14 hrs ago
Of course the Democrats are going to do everything they can to get Hillary elected in 2020. Their entire meaning is built around that.
What the Democrats don't understand is that the rest of the population does not want angry women in charge. Angry women blame others for their shortcomings. Angry women expect others to take risks and fight battles for them. Angry women feel that they have magical powers of intuition that do not deserve to held up to public scrutiny.
Angry women, angry women, angry women.
There's more to the world than angry women. They live in a smoke filled room of mommy's boys who are out to do drugs and get a piece of tail. Some, like Hillary, are out to exploit those people like a prostitute, while others become victims. The only thing they all have in common is they are pathologically in denial.
Republicans lie like a rug....but they know they are liars. This group is not the Democrats of Roosevelt. They are a cult. The sixties ended like it did for Forrest Gump's girlfriend, an out-of-control moment on the edge of a rooftop, unavoidable responsibilities closing in.
When the liberals are done exploring their "Thelma and Louise" fantasy, they may come to realize that they can't punish working class people for cutting into the girl's night out. They may not like the working class. They may not think they have to pay the bar tab, but we are not going to indulge them while they drive the country off a cliff in their ongoing denial.
You'll always have bullies in the world. You'll get handed some unfair deals like responsibility for a handicapped child. You may not ever be a princess that people smother with attention.
Nobody gives a damn about your stinking anger. If you want a say in our government, you WILL learn to talk, share information and get along with those who aren't willing to kiss your butt for the nookie.
Presidential demeanor is a hell of a lot more than your propaganda press has been marketing.
Plan on another disappointment.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,042
Location hidden
|
#5 14 hrs ago
Will they be able to keep their lunch down with the constant lies she will tell.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,042
Location hidden
|
#6 13 hrs ago
Now he's considering expanding the deployment of American troops in Afghanistan and in Iraq.
Snowflake Meltdown: Angry Mobs Take to The Streets to Protest ...
https://downtrend.com/.../snowflake-meltdown-... ...
Nov 10, 2016 - Reuters reports “Thousands of anti-Trump protesters take to streets of U.S. cities”:... Wednesday to protest against Republican Donald Trump's surprise presidential election win, blasting his campaign rhetoric about immigrants,... Protesters th
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,247
NYC
|
#7 12 hrs ago
Hillary is the leader of the Resistance against America and president Trump and calling for revolution leading to a civil war that would kill hundreds of thousands of Americans. Evidently, it is the Deep state third world style war of the ‘criminal out of prison’ Hillary Clinton and Obama together with the corrupt Jihadist Satanic ISIS terrorist sympathizers of the Democratic Party and its media of crooks led by the New York Times, CNN and MSNBC against President Trump, his family and his election campaign team, aiming at bring America down to anarchy, death and self-destruction. The Hillary and George Soros financed crooks of the NY Times invested a new word ‘collusion’ to justify never-ending political investigation with no crime ever made by nobody whatsoever. The Democrats led by the Israel haters and America despisers Adam Schiff, Charles Schumer, Blumenthal blaming President in collusion when Jared Kushner met with Russian Ambassador which is what Hillary, Pelosi and Schumer did tens of times with not one investigation by the FBI. The FBI under the corrupt Hillary’s man James Comey became the Democratic Party political tool to destroy president Trump, his team and the constitution, pushing America to a civil war and chaos by selected investigation of GOP only with cover up for Hillary, IRS and the Democrats. President Trump is right to nominate a new FBI chief who will clean the traitors of the Democratic Party that are still hiding in the White House and leaking top secrets to harm our national security as they did with the New York Time getting and publishing top secrets about the Manchester ISIS terrorist, aiming to warn his ISIS friends. President Trump is right to nominate special team of lawyers to fight the false investigation of collusion which is nothing but evil idea of Hillary Clinton and George Soros against America that they hate and seek its demise.
|
“Old shotgun, fishpole + liquor”
Since: May 17
49
Fishin pole and my liquor
|
#8 12 hrs ago
Maybe, if Hillary returns those millions back to the Russians? The Saudis don't seem to want in more favors for her, so they will likely let her keep the money they gave her.
|
“Old shotgun, fishpole + liquor”
Since: May 17
49
Fishin pole and my liquor
|
#9 12 hrs ago
If Democrats back Hillary in 2020, they are more insane than I thought. Without the illegal immigrant vote she will lose bigly.
|
#10 12 hrs ago
Not a one.
They are afraid of the blacks and Hispanics and lesbions and Gays.
Konye West could speak and get a standing ovation if he were to announce that he was running for office.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,375
Location hidden
|
#11 10 hrs ago
Isaw Hillary's speech at her alma mater. She was terrific. America missed the boat.
Instead we have a sub-human with a base of knuckle-draggers directing our lives.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,375
Location hidden
|
#12 10 hrs ago
Dummy!
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,042
Location hidden
|
#13 9 hrs ago
Missing Hillary is like missing the Titanic.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,375
Location hidden
|
#14 8 hrs ago
Your primary concern should be your missing marbles.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,375
Location hidden
|
#15 5 hrs ago
Yet Trump is the one who is sinking - fast.
|
#16 5 hrs ago
Cult of personality. Not far from the gay Alexander the Great fantasy. It really doesn't interest me other than for the subversive quality that would be trivial if not for the relentless crushing of the working class that has gone on for the last thirty five years or so since Reagan took office.
People want change. The liberals are selling #hit and they know it. It's all a joke. The reaction from the working class may not be though.
|
#17 5 hrs ago
So Hillary lost the election, but let’s not forget, the Orange Ape beat 16 experienced well funded Republicans?
|
#18 4 hrs ago
And half of those could have beat Hillary. It reflects poorly on our education system when the students at Wellesley listen to Hillary with rapt attention while students at Notre Dame, allegedly a college, stand up and leave when the Vice President is talking. Sounds more like indoctrination than education to me. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.
|
#19 3 hrs ago
I am not sure half of them would have gotten the people to come out and vote.
Both parties had sold the U.S. working men and women down the road and the old school politicians were not listening.
Trump is the change people wanted.
|
#20 2 hrs ago
Just like I said, not one walked out.
You know why.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|1 min
|WelbyMD
|869
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|UMORONRACEUMAKEWO...
|270,314
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|3 min
|Spive
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|11 min
|cpeter1313
|6,074
|US appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's t...
|22 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|33 min
|Trump Worshiper
|2,628
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|43 min
|Justice Dale
|240,959
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|44 min
|JCPete
|1,535,920
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|UMORONRACEUMAKEWO...
|2,781
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC