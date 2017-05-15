Hillary Clinton Announces New Politic...

Hillary Clinton Announces New Political Group Onward Together

There are 14 comments on the Switched story from 12 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton Announces New Political Group Onward Together. In it, Switched reports that:

Six months after losing the presidential election to Donald Trump , Hillary Clinton has launched Onward Together , a nonprofit to fund groups that encourage political involvement. Onward Together's website says the organization "is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Cheech the Conservative

“May the CEO POWER RULE FOREVER”

Since: Oct 07

21,248

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
Hitlery is an ugly Hag. End of thread.Period.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
too much

Center Line, MI

#2 10 hrs ago
Onward Together is organized as a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit. That means it can collect contributions from any source without disclosing the names of its donors. Onward Together can then contribute to other nonprofits.

Crooked Hillary non profit?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mdjones

Chicago, IL

#3 10 hrs ago
too much wrote:
Onward Together is organized as a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit. That means it can collect contributions from any source without disclosing the names of its donors. Onward Together can then contribute to other nonprofits.

Crooked Hillary non profit?
Hillary is trying to help others, unlike trump

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,103

Goodby Hillary

#4 10 hrs ago
too much wrote:
Onward Together is organized as a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit. That means it can collect contributions from any source without disclosing the names of its donors. Onward Together can then contribute to other nonprofits.

Crooked Hillary non profit?
New trick,old bone....... Same old Clinton,new victim scam.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#5 10 hrs ago
Mdjones wrote:
<quoted text>

Hillary is trying to help others,
but they gotta pay first!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#7 7 hrs ago
Onward Together! That's nearly as dumb as I'm with her!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Theocraencyclica l

Philadelphia, PA

#8 7 hrs ago
too much wrote:
<quoted text>
Onward Together is organized as a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit. That means it can collect contributions from any source without disclosing the names of its donors. Onward Together can then contribute to other nonprofits.
Crooked Hillary non profit?
The right wing _loves_ the Citizens United court case. Of course you're too stupid and uneducated to realize how hypocritical your claim about Onward Together is in this regard.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#9 7 hrs ago
Hillary has no imagination. Onward Together.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hillary Wrinkle Cream

Battle Creek, MI

#10 7 hrs ago
"Onward together now folks and it will help if you all hold hands."

*APPROACHES STEEP CLIFF*

"Now follow me down and do not worry as it will be painless."
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#11 6 hrs ago
Lock her up. Her criminal activities have spanned decades and continue. It's time for this felon to be prosecuted and displayed before the entire nation for what she actually is. The continued murders of DNC people exposing her should be reason enough.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,532

Casper, WY

#12 6 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Hillary has no imagination. Onward Together.
I heard she munches a mean carpet.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,663

Location hidden
#14 2 hrs ago
Mdjones wrote:
<quoted text>

Hillary is trying to help others, unlike trump
Clinton launches new 'dark money' organization........when the money to the Clinton's faux charity dries up, change the name and keep going.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#15 1 hr ago
Does anyone really think Clinton is about doing anything "together" or will you and I be cannon fodder and human shields for her insiders yet again?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,254

The Left Coast

#20 3 min ago
Any fool knows Bill and Hillary are two of the most trusted politicians who have ever lived.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Just call me Abe 3 268,040
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 3 min CodeTalker 11
News Trump lawyers push back against Russia ties in ... 3 min Liar watch 41
News California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug... 7 min CodeTalker 3
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 11 min CodeTalker 4
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 12 min Fcvk tRump 61
News The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rul... 21 min CodeTalker 8
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 25 min Joy 1,531,558
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Drumpf Disaster 1,325
News Pence rides horse around Montana coal mine, lea... 1 hr anonymous 58
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr buffalo brain 240,652
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC