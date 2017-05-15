Hillary Clinton Announces New Political Group Onward Together
There are 14 comments on the Switched story from 12 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton Announces New Political Group Onward Together.
Six months after losing the presidential election to Donald Trump , Hillary Clinton has launched Onward Together , a nonprofit to fund groups that encourage political involvement. Onward Together's website says the organization "is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election."
“May the CEO POWER RULE FOREVER”
#1 11 hrs ago
Hitlery is an ugly Hag. End of thread.Period.
#2 10 hrs ago
Onward Together is organized as a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit. That means it can collect contributions from any source without disclosing the names of its donors. Onward Together can then contribute to other nonprofits.
Crooked Hillary non profit?
#3 10 hrs ago
Hillary is trying to help others, unlike trump
“Hello Trump”
#4 10 hrs ago
New trick,old bone....... Same old Clinton,new victim scam.
#5 10 hrs ago
but they gotta pay first!
#7 7 hrs ago
Onward Together! That's nearly as dumb as I'm with her!!
#8 7 hrs ago
The right wing _loves_ the Citizens United court case. Of course you're too stupid and uneducated to realize how hypocritical your claim about Onward Together is in this regard.
#9 7 hrs ago
Hillary has no imagination. Onward Together.
#10 7 hrs ago
"Onward together now folks and it will help if you all hold hands."
*APPROACHES STEEP CLIFF*
"Now follow me down and do not worry as it will be painless."
#11 6 hrs ago
Lock her up. Her criminal activities have spanned decades and continue. It's time for this felon to be prosecuted and displayed before the entire nation for what she actually is. The continued murders of DNC people exposing her should be reason enough.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
#12 6 hrs ago
I heard she munches a mean carpet.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#14 2 hrs ago
Clinton launches new 'dark money' organization........when the money to the Clinton's faux charity dries up, change the name and keep going.
#15 1 hr ago
Does anyone really think Clinton is about doing anything "together" or will you and I be cannon fodder and human shields for her insiders yet again?
#20 3 min ago
Any fool knows Bill and Hillary are two of the most trusted politicians who have ever lived.
