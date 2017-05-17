Here Comes President Boo Boo: Trump's...

Here Comes President Boo Boo: Trump's Tour as Reality TV

Here Comes President Boo Boo: Trump's Tour as Reality TV

It was billed as unprecedented, a religion-themed tour to "broadcast a message of unity" to followers of the Abrahamic faiths by visiting, in the words of national security adviser General H.R. McMaster, "the homelands and holy sites of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslims faiths all on one trip." From Bethlehem to the Vatican, Riyadh to Jerusalem, Trump's first trip abroad as US President featured a chain of photo-ops to reinforce this "message of unity" theme.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Trivial over-speculation. This author seems obsessed with the past and can't move on. Definitely pandering to the worst traits of the religious.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#2 6 hrs ago
Written by reporter boo-boo, who.

disgraceful donald T

Batavia, OH

#3 5 hrs ago
and he made a complete fool of himself at every stop..

o see the light

El Paso, TX

#4 5 hrs ago
disgraceful donald T wrote:
and he made a complete fool of himself at every stop..
You're just jealous because he was treated like a king, unlike obama who used servents quarters.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#5 5 hrs ago
President Trump looked like a real President. The last two looked like they were the hired help.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,154

Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
Written by reporter boo-boo, who.
I think it was the liberal twins, Honey and Hillary Boo Boo. They have no reality.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 5 hrs ago
Donald Trump is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Forty percent of Americans were ecstatic at his rise to power and the remaining 60 percent are thrilled at his demise — now that's a 100 percent approval rate!

Trump won with “smoke and mirrors”! Media manipulation, empty words, empty and misleading spectacle, discrediting everyone, legitimizing conspiracy theories, browbeating, attention hogging by creating distractions and gaslighting. Trump won by lying with such conviction, arrogance and shamelessness, his supporters became numb and believed him ... and many still do! It is fair to say that Trump is an illegitimate President -- Mr. Trump is a Poseur!!

There is an ongoing investigation to find out if the Trump administration has ties to America.

Erl

Thornhill, Canada

#8 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Donald Trump is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Forty percent of Americans were ecstatic at his rise to power and the remaining 60 percent are thrilled at his demise — now that's a 100 percent approval rate!

Trump won with “smoke and mirrors”! Media manipulation, empty words, empty and misleading spectacle, discrediting everyone, legitimizing conspiracy theories, browbeating, attention hogging by creating distractions and gaslighting. Trump won by lying with such conviction, arrogance and shamelessness, his supporters became numb and believed him ... and many still do! It is fair to say that Trump is an illegitimate President -- Mr. Trump is a Poseur!!

There is an ongoing investigation to find out if the Trump administration has ties to America.
But Trump won! And the winning is what makes any result of a competition Legitimate!

Some of you are not versed at game playing!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 4 hrs ago
Erl wrote:
<quoted text>

But Trump won! And the winning is what makes any result of a competition Legitimate!

Some of you are not versed at game playing!
You're a pathetic Trump apologizer! Any contest that is won by illegitimate device is null and void! Trump won with “smoke and mirrors,” lies and lying, Media manipulation, empty words, empty and misleading spectacle, discrediting everyone, legitimizing conspiracy theories, browbeating, attention hogging by creating distractions and gaslighting. Trump won by lying with such conviction, arrogance and shamelessness, his supporters became numb and believed him ... and many still do! It is fair to say that Trump is an illegitimate President -- Mr. Trump is a Poseur! Mr. Trump illegitimate!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#10 4 hrs ago
Trump won with “smoke and mirrors”! Media manipulation, empty words, empty and misleading spectacle, discrediting everyone, legitimizing conspiracy theories, browbeating, attention hogging by creating distractions and gaslighting. Trump won by lying with such conviction, arrogance and shamelessness, his supporters became numb and believed him ... and many still do! It is fair to say that Trump is an illegitimate President -- Mr. Trump is a Poseur!!
just wondering

Oakland, CA

#11 4 hrs ago
The USA isn’t the kind of place and gov’t where a Trump can work. There’s a free and vibrant press and political debate operating wholly outside the world of Trump’s bullshit. But by filling the heads of his fans — and the winger media outlets they consume — with a steady diet of TBS (Trump Bull Shit), and by forcing his aides to echo his bullshit in order to win his favor, Trump is only succeeding in endlessly re-inscribing polarization in American politics, corroding America’s governing institutions, and poisoning civic life.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,154

Location hidden
#12 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Donald Trump is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Forty percent of Americans were ecstatic at his rise to power and the remaining 60 percent are thrilled at his demise — now that's a 100 percent approval rate!

Trump won with “smoke and mirrors”! Media manipulation, empty words, empty and misleading spectacle, discrediting everyone, legitimizing conspiracy theories, browbeating, attention hogging by creating distractions and gaslighting. Trump won by lying with such conviction, arrogance and shamelessness, his supporters became numb and believed him ... and many still do! It is fair to say that Trump is an illegitimate President -- Mr. Trump is a Poseur!!

There is an ongoing investigation to find out if the Trump administration has ties to America.
43 rendition, what, no imagination sock puppet.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,154

Location hidden
#13 3 hrs ago
just wondering wrote:
The USA isn’t the kind of place and gov’t where a Trump can work. There’s a free and vibrant press and political debate operating wholly outside the world of Trump’s bullshit. But by filling the heads of his fans — and the winger media outlets they consume — with a steady diet of TBS (Trump Bull Shit), and by forcing his aides to echo his bullshit in order to win his favor, Trump is only succeeding in endlessly re-inscribing polarization in American politics, corroding America’s governing institutions, and poisoning civic life.
Sock puppet number 4.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,154

Location hidden
#14 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Donald Trump is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Forty percent of Americans were ecstatic at his rise to power and the remaining 60 percent are thrilled at his demise — now that's a 100 percent approval rate!

Trump won with “smoke and mirrors”! Media manipulation, empty words, empty and misleading spectacle, discrediting everyone, legitimizing conspiracy theories, browbeating, attention hogging by creating distractions and gaslighting. Trump won by lying with such conviction, arrogance and shamelessness, his supporters became numb and believed him ... and many still do! It is fair to say that Trump is an illegitimate President -- Mr. Trump is a Poseur!!

There is an ongoing investigation to find out if the Trump administration has ties to America.
The only thing ongoing is your clownish childish attempt at trying to get people to believe your rants and fake news. How did that work out for you in November?

