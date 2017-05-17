Here Comes President Boo Boo: Trump's Tour as Reality TV
It was billed as unprecedented, a religion-themed tour to "broadcast a message of unity" to followers of the Abrahamic faiths by visiting, in the words of national security adviser General H.R. McMaster, "the homelands and holy sites of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslims faiths all on one trip." From Bethlehem to the Vatican, Riyadh to Jerusalem, Trump's first trip abroad as US President featured a chain of photo-ops to reinforce this "message of unity" theme.
#1 11 hrs ago
Trivial over-speculation. This author seems obsessed with the past and can't move on. Definitely pandering to the worst traits of the religious.
#2 6 hrs ago
Written by reporter boo-boo, who.
#3 5 hrs ago
and he made a complete fool of himself at every stop..
#4 5 hrs ago
You're just jealous because he was treated like a king, unlike obama who used servents quarters.
#5 5 hrs ago
President Trump looked like a real President. The last two looked like they were the hired help.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#6 5 hrs ago
I think it was the liberal twins, Honey and Hillary Boo Boo. They have no reality.
#7 5 hrs ago
Donald Trump is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Forty percent of Americans were ecstatic at his rise to power and the remaining 60 percent are thrilled at his demise — now that's a 100 percent approval rate!
Trump won with “smoke and mirrors”! Media manipulation, empty words, empty and misleading spectacle, discrediting everyone, legitimizing conspiracy theories, browbeating, attention hogging by creating distractions and gaslighting. Trump won by lying with such conviction, arrogance and shamelessness, his supporters became numb and believed him ... and many still do! It is fair to say that Trump is an illegitimate President -- Mr. Trump is a Poseur!!
There is an ongoing investigation to find out if the Trump administration has ties to America.
Thornhill, Canada
#8 4 hrs ago
But Trump won! And the winning is what makes any result of a competition Legitimate!
Some of you are not versed at game playing!
#9 4 hrs ago
You're a pathetic Trump apologizer! Any contest that is won by illegitimate device is null and void! Trump won with “smoke and mirrors,” lies and lying, Media manipulation, empty words, empty and misleading spectacle, discrediting everyone, legitimizing conspiracy theories, browbeating, attention hogging by creating distractions and gaslighting. Trump won by lying with such conviction, arrogance and shamelessness, his supporters became numb and believed him ... and many still do! It is fair to say that Trump is an illegitimate President -- Mr. Trump is a Poseur! Mr. Trump illegitimate!
#10 4 hrs ago
#11 4 hrs ago
The USA isn’t the kind of place and gov’t where a Trump can work. There’s a free and vibrant press and political debate operating wholly outside the world of Trump’s bullshit. But by filling the heads of his fans — and the winger media outlets they consume — with a steady diet of TBS (Trump Bull Shit), and by forcing his aides to echo his bullshit in order to win his favor, Trump is only succeeding in endlessly re-inscribing polarization in American politics, corroding America’s governing institutions, and poisoning civic life.
#12 3 hrs ago
43 rendition, what, no imagination sock puppet.
#13 3 hrs ago
Sock puppet number 4.
#14 3 hrs ago
The only thing ongoing is your clownish childish attempt at trying to get people to believe your rants and fake news. How did that work out for you in November?
