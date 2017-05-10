Gunman and victim identified in Dallas-area murder-suicide
Colbert REFUSES to apologize for his 'homophobic' Trump gag and defiantly says 'I have jokes he has the launch codes, it's a fair fight' Queen Elizabeth's entire staff is called to a 'highly unusual' emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace - but mystery surrounds the reason why 'You can either leave or you can stay here and die': San Diego pool gunman let white woman escape as he murdered black and hispanic victims 'It takes a lot of work to lose to Donald Trump': David Axelrod turns on Hillary Clinton's claim it was the FBI, the Russians and misogyny that cost her the election 'I would not wish this on my worst enemies!' YouTubers try to survive on the Victoria's Secret Angels' strict pre-show diet - and are left in total MISERY Enjoy rainbow coloured produce, consume A LOT of fish oil and focus on good fats: The best foods to eat to ensure beautiful, glowing skin Obama's sex secrets ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Dr Guru
|240,489
|Government shutdown avoided as Congressional Re...
|56 min
|Anita Hill Truther
|28
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|sanfrinsca
|5,689
|Trump asks why American Civil War couldn't have...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|66
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|facts
|266,055
|JonBenet Ramsey murder suspect to be named
|1 hr
|Yeti
|9
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|1 hr
|Another to Watch
|620
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|rasheed
|1,525,373
|Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|144
|FBI chief says he had to tell Congress of Clint...
|4 hr
|SirPrize
|42
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC