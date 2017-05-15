Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured stalled in 2016
There are 15 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from 15 hrs ago, titled Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured stalled in 2016.
In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, the HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page is seen on a laptop in Washington. After five consecutive years of coverage gains, progress reducing the number of uninsured Americans stalled in 2016, according to a government report that highlights the stakes as Republicans try to roll back Barack Obama's law.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
11,254
The Left Coast
|
#2 14 hrs ago
It is obvious that the obamacare fine, I mean tax, for not buying insurance needs to go up, way up. Just make the cost of the tax twice as high as the cost of insurance and people will buy.
|
#2 14 hrs ago
Gosh, just keep threatening to dismantle the whole thing and watch enrollment soar!
Idiots.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,696
Location hidden
|
#3 14 hrs ago
Gosh, what will the snowflakes do without their subsidies. Probably the same as their student loans, and their degrees in The Uncommon Acts of the Ground Squirrel.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,696
Location hidden
|
#4 14 hrs ago
Obamacare Implosion: Last Major Healthcare Provider Pulls Out Of ...
www.zerohedge.com/.../obamacare-implosion-iow... ...
May 3, 2017 - The latest evidence of Obamacare's implosion comes from its stunning ... Early last month, 2 of Iowa's 3 remaining healthcare providers, Aetna and ..... the insurer was losing money hand over fist and demanding more State ...
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,647
|
#5 13 hrs ago
We're much better off letting the whole system collapse, right?
I wonder what THAT will do for "enrollment".....
|
United States
|
#6 11 hrs ago
What we need is single-payer. It is not only better, but CHEAPER!
Everything will work exactly as it does now - except that instead of sending the patient the bill, that bill is sent to the federal government, who compensates that doctor for those services.
Each person is taxed at the rate they were paying for insurance. If that person did not have insurance, then a formula can be used to decide how much that person should pay.
A special law enacted saying that all revenues collected from this, can only be used for this. No ifs ands or buts. As long as they do not raid the revenue, it will be more than self-sustaining. The savings can then be passed back to the taxpayers.
Cheaper + better. How can ANYONE find fault with that? What would possibly be ANY reason to do anything other? Protecting the Insurance Industry? You've got to be kidding!
Yes, the insurance industry will go extinct, and I say good riddance to bad rubbish! Anyone who owns stock in them, had better sell it now, because this IS GOING TO happen! It may take a few years, but it will happen. If necessary, we'll vote out the people in office, and put in some who will do it. But this WILL happen! You need to expect it.
Other than protecting the insurance industry (which is a bad cause anyway), can anybody give me one single reason why we should not switch over to single-payer?
Anybody?
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,696
Location hidden
|
#7 10 hrs ago
Cheaper, How. As cost go down, so does the quality of care. You want single payer, go to a VA hospital. You will live just long enough to make that single pay...ment.
|
United States
|
#8 9 hrs ago
A good chunk of what Americans spend on healthcare goes to administrative costs, or is otherwise wasted.
If you remove the wasted costs, the overall price tag naturally goes down. That is simple economics. That is something often called "streamlining".
Every other civilized country already has this. Most have little to no problems with it. The ones that do have problems, those problems are the result of mismanagement or the equivalent. Or countries where they get what is known as "Health Tourism" such as the UK. Foreigners come and us it for free. That will drain the system in a hurry.
I'm not trying to make this about immigration or anything like that. I'm just saying that health tourism is the reason (along with general waste) for any problems in countries whose health services are failing.
But, as long as the service is strictly for Americans, doing it this way (with single-payer) will result in a cost that is less, with quality that is greater.
Greater quality with less cost. How can ANYBODY argue with that?
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,647
|
#9 9 hrs ago
So your solution is to hand over my healthcare to the same people who brought you the IRS?
I don't think so.
Yes, dealing with insurance can sometimes be a pain in the ass, but for the most part, I've been dealt with fairly and decently by them and my doctor.
The last thing I want or need is for some nitwit bureaucrat who couldn't cut it in the real world deciding the whens and wheres of my surgery.
If you want to turn YOUR healthcare into a sideshow and be treated like cattle, be my guest, just leave me out of it.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,696
Location hidden
|
#10 9 hrs ago
Many European countries have what you suggest. Their health care is diminished and their taxes sky high. Of course you that want single payer, don't pay taxes so it's nothing to you who pays.
|
United States
|
#11 9 hrs ago
Alright, lets take this slowly.
I am not advocating that the government be allowed to tell you where you can or cannot get surgery. I would be equally opposed to anything like that.
What I am advocating is that everything be exactly like it is (repeat: exactly like it is) except one thing.
That one thing is: The bill is sent to the federal government who compensates the doctor for the services, the same as would be done through the insurance company.
(For questions about "how to pay for it?" see my previous post.)
The only difference here is that we are cutting the insurance industry out of the picture, because the insurance industry are absolutely useless and do not serve any serious purpose whatsoever.
Right? Am I not completely right about that?
If you (anyone who reads this) believe that I am not completely right about all of that, then please show me SPECIFICALLY (again, SPECIFICALLY) what part you feel I am wrong about, and explain your reasoning.
I think I'm right about this, but if I am wrong, I will quit saying it. But if I am right, then this is what I (and ALL other decent people) should be advocating for. Isn't it?
|
United States
|
#12 9 hrs ago
Not if done properly. See my previous post.
What kind of a biased statement is this supposed to be?
Would you please do everyone a favor and THINK before you post. Before you press "post reply", read over it (even if it is a short post) and THINK!
I presume that you failed to do that. I presume that was the reason for that comment.
If you really did think about that, and that was really the best you could come up with, then I don't know what to say. Maybe you should go to a search engine and learn how to remove the fIuoriide from your drinking water?
Because it looks like you do not already know how to do that, if you really did mean to make that comment.
Nevertheless, will you please, please THINK BEFORE POSTING!
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,647
|
#13 7 hrs ago
1) If you don't think rationing of treatment would become a reality then you're delusional. Unless you want us to go another $20 trillion in debt. Name one government department that does it's task efficiently. Let's see if they can stop the fraud and abuse in something like food stamps before turning over 20% of our GDP to those same folks.
2) Good luck getting the best and brightest to go into the medical fields when said government is determining their compensation. People don't go to school for 8 years then spend another 4 in residency so they can make what some bureaucrat deems appropriate. People put up with the time and debt so they can make $$$.
3) You've done nothing but replace the insurance company with the taxpayer. Someone ultimately pays, and your "solution" is smoke & mirrors. Social Security was supposed to be "separate" and how did THAT work out? If you're only going to charge "what the person paid for insurance" your NEVER going to have enough revenue..... Unless you plan on cutting back on personnel OR services. Talk about voodoo economics.
4) People should have the right to pick the level of treatment THEY desire, not what government (or you) believes they should have. If someone wishes to pay more for a better plan and for better coverage, they should be allowed to do so without interference from anyone else. Some of us are willing to pay more to not be treated like cattle and if I (or anyone) can afford to do so, who the hell are you to deny us?
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,696
Location hidden
|
#14 7 hrs ago
The government regulate and compensate:
The VA
Department of Education
OSHA
EPA
IRS
DHS
All are government ran entities that are full of nonsense, waste and corruption. Healthcare would be the same.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,696
Location hidden
|
#15 7 hrs ago
Before telling me to think before I post, maybe you could enlighten us to how this magic system of yours is to work and be fair and give quality healthcare at the same time. Is that not what Obama promised and could not provide because it was a sham, a tax and not healthcare.
|
|
