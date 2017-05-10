Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote
There are 5 comments on the Journal Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote. In it, Journal Gazette reports that:
A government-wide spending bill that President Donald Trump seemed to criticize Tuesday morning but now calls "a clear win for the American people" is headed for a House vote.
#1 12 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, GOP Congressmen are despicable bunch of shameless losers who destroy the health of 330 million Americans because of their greediness, selfishness and corruption. Are GOP Congressmen paid to sabotage Trump by the Hillary Clinton crime Foundation of Quid Pro Quo as they prove to get bribes from billionaires who hate Trump and seek his demise? Clearly, GOP Party does not function as a party but as a bunch of self-hating corrupt liars who will never stop fighting President Trump and will continue their attempt to cause damage to the GOP which would probably lose in the coming elections of 2018. These Congressmen ran as GOP party in the recent elections but they actually belong to other political groups that get bribe money from interest groups for their vote according to their narrow interests which are not the interests of the American people. It is time to publish the names of the GOP Congressmen liars who keep betraying the American people and the GOP party and it is time to oust them and recall them and also punish them by the Trump administration for sabotaging the healthcare of more than three hundred thirty million Americans who were left to suffer from Obamacare which is dysfunctional system that deserted many elderly and sick Americans. It is time to pay these GOP rebellious traitors back for their betrayal of the American people.
#2 11 hrs ago
It is time for Ryan to go. He lies like a liberal.
#3 5 hrs ago
Still don't see those jobs.
#4 4 hrs ago
Trumps 1 trillion resolution through September more than Obamas in the first year. Ryan spends more than Boehner with new administration
#5 4 hrs ago
The Ryancare budget is bigger than Boehners! only in CONmerica
