GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
President Donald Trump speaks during a school choice event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
"It's Time to Defeat Terrorism "
#1 2 hrs ago
It is a new day in America with the defeat of Hillary and Obama and their despicable and miserable health scam called Obamacare that aimed at giving freebee to illegal invaders and ISIS terrorists, namely free healthcare to the liberal and Jihadists parasites paid by the conservative hard working Americans. Undoubtedly, it is great day for the American people and the health of every American child, woman and man, elderly babies and sick when the Obamacare disaster will be gone and a new private sector affordable healthcare will be available to each and every America. Thank the Lord for our great President Donald Trump and for the GOP party Congressmen led by the great Speaker Paul Ryan who united today for the American people health in effort to bring to America new great healthcare system as promised by Trump before the elections. It is time to save the lives of millions of sick and elderly Americans who fell between the cracks with no affordable health provider under the Obamacare scam which caused their untimely death.
#2 2 hrs ago
Um...yeah. Obamacare wasn't affected at all by today's vote. You get that right?
But, hey - buck up little camper!
If it does ever pass, the 11 states most affected by the repeal all voted for Tiny Hands tRump! They'll get just what they deserve...er...wanted. Yeah...that's it...wanted.
"Watching The Children Rant"
#3 2 hrs ago
You of all people should know that you can not drop Obamacare until the other bill is in place, even you don't want people to go without, even though more are today than before Obamacare was crammed down America's throat.
#4 1 hr ago
The GOP bill is far from approved and it was crammed down our throats even worse than Obamacare...no hearings, no debate, no scoring and no one has even read the bill...GOP leadership...priceless !!
Don't worry code talker trump, you can blame Obama and Clinton, we expect that !!
#5 1 hr ago
If you deplorables are so happy about your Trumpcare then why are you all still so pissed off. I am a happy man because you freaks can soon not have Obamacare to cry about. It seems that you all are still afraid that its another repugant policy failure. Oh well..
I guess its just a pasty people thing because they are all aware of how lies and white bull crap dribbles from their butt built lips.
OBAMACARE HAVE another hurtle, so zip your lips and get it done.Crap heads. Or are you butt clapping while you can?
As I was out today shopping I was at real peace noticing so many young, old, sick and deformed whites barely getting around who probably cheered along with their fellow deplorables when the house voted to kill it.. JUST because Trump wanted to do so alone selfishly. Now if those brick heads in the Senate would pass it as well , I am going to have one helluva victory party.
My family n never liked it at all..It was designed for poor ass people majority whites. Kill IT, KILL it Kill it. Make the fjnal step fools. So that Presiddnt Obama can get back to his happy life golfing, and what ever else that pleases the good man.
I know deep down that you are scared to death that He’s gone , but just plug your bleedings..
Have a wonderful and enjoyable life..You can finally enjoy your life fully for a change without germy pasties breathing all over you..Gagggggg. I understand Sir. Take care.
