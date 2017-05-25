GOP congressional candidate accused o...

There are 10 comments on the The Plain Dealer story from 12 hrs ago, titled GOP congressional candidate accused of attacking reporter charged with assault. In it, The Plain Dealer reports that:

The Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday night after witnesses told police Greg Gianforte grabbed a reporter by the neck and slammed him to the ground the night before polls close in the nationally-watched election. Gallatin County Sheriff's Brian Gootkin made the announcement late Wednesday in a statement posted to the county web site.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 11 hrs ago
Fox News: Reporter didn't show physical aggression

Late Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Alicia Acuna reported that she and her crew witnessed the incident and saw Gianforte grab Jacobs "by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him."

"To be clear, at no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte," Acuna wrote.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,275

The Left Coast

#2 10 hrs ago
Appears they both get to retire, the difference is Jacobs will be rich.

Cordwainer Trout

Sonora, KY

#3 10 hrs ago
An aggressive Leftwing Guardian "journalist" deserved exactly what he got, if he indeed grabbed the man by the wrist after shoving a recorder in his face. Knowing the Guardian's history, the "journalist" will lie about it.

joe

Saint Paul, MN

#4 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
An aggressive Leftwing Guardian "journalist" deserved exactly what he got, if he indeed grabbed the man by the wrist after shoving a recorder in his face. Knowing the Guardian's history, the "journalist" will lie about it.
Putting an alt-leftist "journalist" in his place may be worth a few extra votes, sounds like he got what was coming to him.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#5 6 hrs ago
I think most of the press should be "body slammed." They don't report on news. They try to create it. And if a reporter jammed a microphone into my face, I would jam it down his throat.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,680

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 3 hrs ago
Oh please.....

Tell me that whenever you see some dbag "journalist" sticking a mic in someones face, chasing them into a bathroom, or camping out in front of someone's home you don't want to give them the pile-driver....

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#7 2 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Oh please.....

Tell me that whenever you see some dbag "journalist" sticking a mic in someones face, chasing them into a bathroom, or camping out in front of someone's home you don't want to give them the pile-driver....
You may but it's not advisable behavior. We have jails for impulsive violent individuals who randomly pike drive people especially in public places.

That's felony conduct.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#8 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
I think most of the press should be "body slammed." They don't report on news. They try to create it. And if a reporter jammed a microphone into my face, I would jam it down his throat.
And be put in jail.
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#9 2 hrs ago
joe wrote:
<quoted text>

Putting an alt-leftist "journalist" in his place may be worth a few extra votes, sounds like he got what was coming to him.
Maybe if he wins the election he can request a cell with another politician. It's pretty stupid to assault someone in front of the press. It's not like he hasn't any witnesses to the felony assault
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#10 2 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
An aggressive Leftwing Guardian "journalist" deserved exactly what he got, if he indeed grabbed the man by the wrist after shoving a recorder in his face. Knowing the Guardian's history, the "journalist" will lie about it.
There's a room full of eyewitnesses to provide testimony one way or the other. There appears to be enough witnesses to corroborate his account, the assailant has been criminally charged with assault.

This barbaric impulsive behavior will probably be expensive. But that's required to teach individuals to keep their hands in their pockets.

