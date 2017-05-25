There are on the The Plain Dealer story from 12 hrs ago, titled GOP congressional candidate accused of attacking reporter charged with assault. In it, The Plain Dealer reports that:

The Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday night after witnesses told police Greg Gianforte grabbed a reporter by the neck and slammed him to the ground the night before polls close in the nationally-watched election. Gallatin County Sheriff's Brian Gootkin made the announcement late Wednesday in a statement posted to the county web site.

