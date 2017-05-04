Fox News journo 'fired for reporting sex discrimination'

Democrats ridicule Republicans by chanting 'Na-na, na-na, hey, hey, hey goodbye!' as Obamacare repeal squeaks through the House - but the GOP majority leader blasts their 'unprofessional' behavior Trump says Obamacare is 'DEAD' after vote in Congress to repeal and replace health insurance law, as key Republicans surround him for Rose Garden victory lap After all that heartburn! Now the Senate WON'T consider voting on the House bill to replace Obamacare - and insists on writing its own Trump calls February flap over Australian refugee deal 'fake news' and says reporters 'exaggerated' tensions as he meets with PM Turnbull aboard USS Intrepid in New York EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton tells how she cheated on her husband, almost killed herself after one lover broke her heart, gained 50 lbs binge eating and her famous boobs are implant free in new book Fyre Festival workers say organizers Ja Rule ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.