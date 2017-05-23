Flight disturbance timeline

Flight disturbance timeline

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Fighter jets were scrambled to escort an American Airlines flight to Honolulu after a disruptive passenger's laptop caused fear among flight attendants that it may contain explosives. Here's a timeline of events involving Anil Uskanli's travel to Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 1 min swampmudd 2,314
News Clinton: Trump's budget shows "unimaginable lev... 2 min Denizen_Kate 2
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 2 min Dee Dee Dee 755
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,534,794
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 min Big Al 2,502
News Notre Dame graduates walk out on Pence as he to... 5 min Chicagoan by Birth 126
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 9 min ThomasA 101
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Coffee Party 240,860
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Julia 269,832
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC