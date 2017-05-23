Flight disturbance timeline
Fighter jets were scrambled to escort an American Airlines flight to Honolulu after a disruptive passenger's laptop caused fear among flight attendants that it may contain explosives. Here's a timeline of events involving Anil Uskanli's travel to Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|1 min
|swampmudd
|2,314
|Clinton: Trump's budget shows "unimaginable lev...
|2 min
|Denizen_Kate
|2
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|2 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|755
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,534,794
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Big Al
|2,502
|Notre Dame graduates walk out on Pence as he to...
|5 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|126
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|9 min
|ThomasA
|101
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Coffee Party
|240,860
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Julia
|269,832
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC