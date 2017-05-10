Fired by Trump, Former Acting AG to Testify on Russia
There are 1 comment on the KSTP story from 13 hrs ago, titled Fired by Trump, Former Acting AG to Testify on Russia.
President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 election, according to three former Obama administration officials. The information on Monday, from officials who requested anonymity in order to disclose the private conversation, came hours before former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was to testify to Congress about concerns she raised to the Trump administration about contacts between Flynn and Russia.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Three hours of Senate hearings about what coulda, what woulda and what mighta happened. But no evidence about anything.
|
