Federal judges reject bid for appeal in Ohio terror plot
There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 7 hrs ago, titled Federal judges reject bid for appeal in Ohio terror plot. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
A federal appellate panel has dismissed an Ohio man's bid to appeal his 30-year prison sentence for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol. The three Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled recently that 22-year-old Christopher Cornell had waived his broad appeal rights when he pleaded guilty last year to three charges including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees in support of the Islamic State group.
Put him in a cell with Bubba. He's got a purty mouf.
