Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC sniper Malvo

MCLEAN, Va. - A federal judge on Friday tossed out two life sentences for one of Virginia's most notorious criminals, sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, and ordered Virginia courts to hold new sentencing hearings.

