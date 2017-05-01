Federal budget deal would spare arts ...

Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies

There are 3 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies.

The new federal spending bill would spare - and even slightly increase - funding for three arts-related agencies that President Donald Trump had proposed eliminating: the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. The agreement announced Monday calls for the CPB's budget to remain the same, at $445 million.

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

#1 12 hrs ago
Evidently, Rush Limbaugh is right. The budget looks like a Democratic Party budget with president Trump agenda suppressed by the corrupt 'pay to vote' by establishment billionaires led by Charles Koch who controls the voting of each and every Republican with petty cash money while these Republicans cannot care less about the American people that voted for them. The GOP Congressmen are scared of the NY Times and the despicable liberal Elite communist Schumer more than they care about the GOP agenda that the American people voted for when choosing GOP congressmen over Democrats in the poll. The corruption of the GOP Congressmen stinks to heaven and it is time for the American people to change their vote because the corruption, greediness and selfishness of these lousy GOP congressmen who believe that can make it a career and make millions of dollars in bribe from interest groups and special interest donors and billionaires in return for their vote against Trump agenda. President Trump agenda which was approved by the American people was pushed aside by selfish and corrupt GOP Congressmen because they are getting money from the Koch brothers and Pharmaceutical companies among other to vote against president Trump which means betrayal of the will of the American people. Why would these corrupt greedy GOP congressmen losers live on the back of the American people with bribes and lies to the voters? Send the traitorous GOP losers home today!!!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#2 11 hrs ago
Fake News. This isn't about the budget but about the extension of the current Obama budget.

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#4 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Fake News. This isn't about the budget but about the extension of the current Obama budget.
So sorry your reading comprehensive skills have remained at a 1st grade level le dimwit!
Chicago, IL

